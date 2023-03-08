AMD's Ryzen 7000 Bundles Appear Globally, Save up to $150

Bundles featuring AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors and motherboards using the AM5 socket (X670 and B650 boards) are hitting online stores like Newegg and B&H. AMD doesn't list Amazon as an official partner, but we've seen plenty of motherboard combos there, too, as well as at Micro Center, those deals are in-store only. These deals, which typically also feature a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, were announced last week.
The promotion includes much of the Ryzen 7000 roster, including the Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, and 7900, Ryzen 7 7700X and 7700, and the Ryzen 5 7600X and 7600, but not the recently released Ryzen 7000X3D processors.
At the moment, Amazon is the easiest place to see some of these deals If you go to a given processor page, it now also lists a series of bundles that include it (and, in some cases, discounts on the solo chips). For instance, the listing for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (opens in new tab) includes Jedi Survivor and has options for X670 and B650 boards from Asus and Gigabyte. The chip itself is down to $240.92, very close to its all-time low on the everything store of $239.99.
Some listings are more complicated. For instance, a Newegg combo of an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and a Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite motherboard (opens in new tab) lists savings of $15, but $10 of that comes from a mail-in-rebate, which isn't nearly as enticing. Newegg is also listing some unexpected bundles, including a Ryzen 7 7700X with a Corsair iCue H115i RGB Elite AIO CPU cooler (opens in new tab) (a $20 savings, Newegg states) and a Ryzen 7 7700X with a 1080p Acer monitor ($10 off) (opens in new tab). It's unclear if those are part of AMD's promotions, which only listed CPUs, motherboards, and RAM. A list of Newegg's bundles can be found here. (opens in new tab)
Here are some of the deals we're seeing right now:
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Bundles
- Ryzen 5 7600X, MSI MAG B650M Mortar WiFi and Corsair Vengeance 32GB: $573.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X, MSI Pro B650-P WiFi and OLOy Blade RGB 16GB: $486.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X, MSI MPG B650I Edge WiFi, OLOy Blade RGB 16GB: $516.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X, MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk, Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB: $569.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X, MSI B650-P Pro WiFi, G.Skill Flare X5 16GB: $399.99
- Ryzen 5 7600X and Asus Prime Pro X670-P Wi-Fi: $514.79 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and Asus Prime B650M-A AX: $430.91 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and Asus Prime X670E-Pro Wi-Fi: $580.91 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and Asus ROG Strix B650A Gaming Wi-Fi: $520.91 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and Asus ROG Strix X670E-A Gaming Wi-Fi: $630.91 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and Asus TUF Gaming B650M-Plus Wi-Fi: $470.91 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX: $460.91 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX: $430.91 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and Gigabyte B650M DS3H: $392.47 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk Wi-Fi: $430.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and MSI MAG B650M Mortar Wi-Fi: $435.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and MSI MPG B650 Carbon Wi-Fi: $485.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and MSI MPG B650 Edge Wi-Fi: $450.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and MSI MPG B650I Edge Wi-Fi: $430.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and MSI Pro B650-P Wi-Fi: $400.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600X and MSI Pro X670-P Wi-Fi: $465.98 (opens in new tab)
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Bundles
- Ryzen 7 7700X, MSI B650-P Pro WiFi, G.Skill Flare X5 32GB
- Ryzen 7 7700X and Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX: $561.38 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 7 7700X and Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX: $531.38 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 7 7700X and Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX: $606.93 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 7 7700X and Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master: $801.54 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 7 7700X and Gigabyte X607E Aorus Xtreme: $1,041.38 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 7 7700X and Prime B650 Plus: $537.99 (opens in new tab)
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Bundles
- Ryzen 9 7900X, MSI MEG X670E Godlike, Corsair Vengeance 32GB: $1,733.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X, MSI MEG X670E ACE, Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB: $1,179.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X, MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi, G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB 32GB: $939.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X and Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX: $654.21 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X and Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX: $624.21 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X and Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX: $714.21 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X and Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master: $924.21 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X and Gigabyte X670E Aorus Xtreme: $1,134.21 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X and MSI MEG X670E Ace: $1,038.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X and Asus Prime B650 Plus: $628.99 (opens in new tab)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Bundles
- Ryzen 9 7950X and Gigabytre X670 Aorus Elite AX: $843.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7950X and Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master: $1,043.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7950X and Gigabyte X670E Aorus Xtreme: $1,288.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7950X, Asus X670E Pro Prime WiFi, G.Skill Flare X5 32GB: $849.99
AMD Bundles UK
- AWD-IT.com: Mix and match your choice of CPU, RAM, and Motherboard (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600, MSI PRO B650-P, Adata XPG Caster 32GB DDR5 4800MHz: £479.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7950X, ASUS ROG STRIX X670E, Adata XPG Caster 32GB DDR5 6000MHz: £1,194.97 (opens in new tab)
- ebuyer.com: Pick up a Ryzen CPU and Motherboard combination (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 7 7700X and Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX: £529.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7900X and MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi: £779.99 (opens in new tab)
- Overclockers.co.uk: More AMD combo deals to suit your needs (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 5 7600 and Asus ROG Strix B650-I: £508.98 (opens in new tab)
- Ryzen 9 7950X and Asus X670E Extreme: £1,364.98 (opens in new tab)
Updated March 6, 4:21 p.m. ET with more deals following AMD putting up a page linking to deals.
Updated March 8, 2:30 p.m. ET with deals in the UK.