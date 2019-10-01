Report: AMD Radeon RX 5500 to Rival Nvidia GTX 1660

The mid-range graphics card market is about to get a new competitor. According to VideoCardz, AMD will launch its Radeon RX 5500 gaming graphics card on October 7.

The report claims that AMD will release the Radeon RX 5500 in for desktops as well as laptops. The mobile variant is rumored to be known as the Radeon RX 5500M, with the "M" standing for mobile. In both instances, the Radeon RX 5500 will likely compete against the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1660.

Specs

AMD Radeon RX 5500* Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Architecture (GPU) RDNA (Navi 14) Turing (TU116) Turing (TU117) Shading Units 1,408 1,408 896 Single-Precision Performance ? 5.027 TFLOPS 2.984 TFLOPS Texture Units ? 88 56 Base Clock Rate ? 1,530 MHz 1,485 MHz GPU Boost Rate ? 1,785 MHz 1,665 MHz Memory Capacity 4GB/8GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 Memory Clock ? 8 Gbps 8 Gbps Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth ? 192 GBps 128 GBps ROPs ? 48 32 L2 Cache ? 1.5MB 1MB TDP ? 120W 75W Transistor Count ? 6.6 billion 4.7 billion Die Size ? 284 mm² 200 mm² Price ? $219 $149

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Rumor has it that the Radeon RX 5500 will use AMD's Navi 14 silicon. The chipmaker's new mid-range offering rocks 22 Compute Units (CUs), which results in a total of 1,408 Stream Processors (SPs). If the shader count is accurate, the Radeon RX 5500 will be on par with Nvidia's GTX 1660.

The Radeon RX 5500 will allegedly arrive with GDDR6 memory. AMD could offer 4GB and 8GB variants of the graphics card. However, it appears that the Radeon RX 5500 will be restricted to a 128-bit memory interface, therefore, the increase in memory bandwidth is probably a result of the higher memory clock rather than a widened memory bus.

As spotted by hardware leaker momomo_us, Gigabyte has already presented some Radeon RX 5500 XT SKUs to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) office. The EEC listing reveals six different Gigabyte Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards, and their model names point to the Radeon RX 5500 XT featuring 8GB of memory.

GV-R55XTGAMING OC-8GD

GV-R55XTWF2OC-8GD

GV-R55XTOC-8GD

GV-R55XTGAMING-8GD

GV-R55XTWF2-8GD

GV-R55XTD6-8GD

According to VideoCardz's report, the Radeon RX 5500 was compared to the extinct AMD Radeon RX 480 during AMD's press call. However, the publication didn't specify if the chipmaker was referring to performance or pricing.

Pricing wasn't revealed, but since the graphics card is set to contend in the mid-range segment, we expect to to come with a sub-$200 price tag.