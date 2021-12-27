Radeon RX 6500 XT, RX 6400 GPU Renders Reportedly Surface

As reported by Videocardz, we have our first look at the alleged renders of AMD's upcoming new Navi 24 die. According to rumors, this new die will reportedly power the forthcoming Radeon RX 6500 XT and the entry-level Radeon RX 6400. Barring any surprises, Navi 24 should be the last die to come out of AMD's RDNA2 product stack.

The die presumably measures in at just 141mm², making it the smallest Navi die from AMD in quite a while. However, specs-wise, the Navi 24 may only come with just 16 CUs for a total of 1,024 cores along with 16MB of infinity cache and a tiny 64-bit memory bus.

For reference, AMD's Navi 23 die, which currently feeds the mid-range Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6600 XT, is substantially larger at 236 mm² and features double the amount of CUs, along with 4x the amount of Infinity Cache and a 128-bit memory bus. So we can expect any GPU equipped with the Navi 24 die to be at least 2x slower than a Radeon RX 6600 XT, if not more so due to the considerable reduction in Infinity Cache size. However, performance as such should be perfectly adequate for the entry-level market.

Image 1 of 2 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 2 AMD Radeon RX 6400 (Image credit: VideoCardz)

For now, the only products we know about that could feature the Navi 24 dies are the Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400. According to another report from Videocardz, rumored specs for the Radeon RX 6500 XT appear to be 1,024 cores, 4GB of 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 64-bit bus, and a 107W power limit.

Specs for the Radeon RX 6400 are slightly reduced from the Radeon 6500 XT, featuring just 768 cores and 4GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory. However, the rumored power consumption of this card is just 53W, just half that of the Radeon RX 6500 XT. If true, we can expect the RX 6400 to be housed in both very low-end systems and very compact systems as well.

We may learn more about Navi 24 at CES 2022. However, only the Radeon RX 6400 XT is available to the retail market, whereas the Radeon RX 6400 is an OEM card.