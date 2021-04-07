AMD Launches Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black Edition

According to a leak reported at VideoCardz, at 6am PST AMD plans to release a special black edition of its Radeon RX 6800 XT.

AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black edition graphics board is based on the Navi 21 GPU featuring 4608 stream processors, 288 texture units (TUs), and 128 render output units (ROPs) that is paired with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. As the name suggests, the Midnight Black edition is supposed to be all black, so expect it to look different from AMD's usual Radeon RX 6800 XT reference design.

There is a catch about AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black though: it will be available only from AMD.com to members of the AMD Red Team community for a limited time and while supplies last. The product will be available starting from 6am PST/9am EST April 7, 2021.

"Based on community feedback and popular demand, we have created a select quantity of AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black graphics cards featuring the same great performance of the widely popular AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT," a statement by AMD published by VideoCardz reads. "This is an exclusive advance notice to members of the AMD Red Team community and this offer has limited availability, while supplies last."

At this point it is unclear whether the Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black will cost $649, like other reference design RX 6800 XT boards, or will cost more since it is an exclusive product. Furthermore, it is unknown how many of such graphics cards will be made available.