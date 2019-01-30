AMD Radeon VII Benchmarks Apparently Leak: Stiff Competition for RTX 2080

The upcoming AMD Radeon VII graphics card put up mixed results against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in alleged leaked benchmarks, including the popular 3DMark software and Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV benchmark.

Since the RTX 2080 Founders Edition typically has a boost clock that oscillates between 1,800MHz and 1,900MHz, we did some digging to find 3DMark entries that meet the criteria for a fair comparison. Nevertheless, take these results with a pinch of salt, as differences between drivers, software revision and operating systems between results are inevitable.

For reference's sake, we're using the graphics score for comparison. In the Fire Strike test, the Radeon VII is reportedly around 5.32 percent faster than the RTX 2080. For the Extreme preset, the Radeon VII's lead increases to roughly 6.04 percent. As for the Ultra preset, the Radeon VII outperforms the RTX 2080 by 9.48 percent, more or less. As per a tweet by tech leaker TUM_APISAK, the Radeon VII allegedly nets a graphics score of 8,700 points in the Time Spy test; however, we were unable to locate the entry in the 3DMark database.

Switching gears over to the Final Fantasy XV benchmark, the RTX 2080 beat the Radeon VII by a heavy margin. In a way, this is to be expected since Final Fantasy XV is an Nvidia-optimized title after all, and there is still room for improvement in terms of drivers on AMD's part. At the 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, the RTX 2080 is seemingly up to 15.02 percent faster than the Radeon VII on the Standard quality preset and and up to 50.28 percent on the High quality preset. Upping the resolution to 3840x2160 (4K), the GeForce RTX 2080 is reportedly approximately 15.38 percent better than the Radeon VII on the Standard quality preset.

The launch date for the AMD Radeon VII is February 7. Stay tuned for our official review of the AMD Radeon VII to help you decide if this is the right card for you.