AMD Renoir APU Graphics Configurations Seemingly Discovered In Driver

An adventurous Redditor has reportedly uncover the graphics configurations for AMD's next-generation Renoir APUs (Accelerated Processing Units). The juicy details were hidden deep inside the December 2019 edition of the AMD Bootcamp Drivers.

As a quick reminder, we're expecting AMD to stick its Zen 2 microarchitecture into the Renoir chips. The APUs are also expected to be fabricated on TSMC's 7nm process node like AMD's other offerings. Lamentably, previous Linux patches seem to indicate that Renoir will continue to use Vega graphics, so its possible that Navi won't debut in the APU space on this generation.

AMD Renoir APUs (Image credit: rogame/Reddit)

The recently unearthed information reveals that AMD could be preparing a ton of Renoir chips for both the mobile and desktop markets. The driver points to a total of 28 different Renoir parts, 14 for each segment. As usual, there will be the normal APUs and their Pro counterparts.

Starting with the desktop, Renoir will seemingly come in 65W and 35W flavors. There are mentions of six 65W and eight 35W Renoir APUs. The 65W models are equipped with 6 CUs (Compute Units), eight or nine CUs and 10 or 11 CUs. The 35W models, on the other hand, will start at three or four CUs, 6 CUs, 8 CUs and max out at 10 CUs.

Renoir on the mobile will allegedly adhere to the 45W and 15W TDP (thermal design power). Apparently, AMD could launch six 45W and eight 15W SKUs. The 45W chips could come with eight or nine CUs, 10 or 11 CUs and 12 or 13 CUs. The 15W models will be available with the aforementioned configurations along with the addition to the entry-level chips that start with six CUs.