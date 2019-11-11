Trending

AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs May Feature Vega 12, Vega 15 Graphics

Still no Navi.

After initial rumors said that the AMD’s upcoming line of Zen 2-based APUs , codenamed Renoir, would arrive with integrated Vega 10 graphics, the latest rumor points to the chips featuring Vega 12 and potentially Vega 13 and Vega 15 integrated GPUs. 

AMD Zen 2 APUs With More Powerful Integrated Graphics

The rumor comes from well-known hardware leaker Komachi_Ensaka on Twitter , who reportedly observed multiple Renoir listings with B12 included in their names, which could point which to 12 Compute Unit (CU) GPUs. 

Hardware enthusiast Locuza also noted that due to AMD’s use of the 7nm process for the next-generation APUs, it may also be possible to integrate Vega 13 or even Vega 15 GPUs in there, as the newer processors allow for denser designs.

A potential Vega 13 APU could have a 3+3+3++3+1 CU configuration, with each CU getting 32 KB L1 instruction cache (L$) and 16 KB constant cache (K$). A 3+3+3+2+2 configuration may be even more probable. If those configurations exist, it could also be possible for a 3+3+3+3+3 configuration to exist in a Vega 15 integrated GPU.

Still No Navi?

The long-awaited Navi GPU microarchitecture based on the RDNA instruction finally arrived this year for desktop PCs. However, even though the new Renoir APUs are not expected to ship until the first half of 2020, it looks like they will continue to use AMD’s Vega GPU microarchitecture based on the older GCN instruction set. 

AMD APUs have tended to ship with older technology in general. In fact, Zen 2 CPUs will be about a generation old by the time the Renoir APUs start shipping.

However, AMD's product naming scheme doesn't make this so apparent. The Renoir APUs are expected to officially debut with Ryzen 4000 branding, as opposed to the Ryzen 3000 naming the Zen 2-based desktop CPUs received this year. This year, AMD used the Ryzen 3000 naming scheme for its APUs based on Zen+.

We probably won't see the Navi microarchitecture on AMD APUs  until Zen 3-based APUs ship in 2021, using a naming scheme such as Ryzen 5000. However, what's most important is whether or not the APUs are able to compete with Nvidia and Intel on metrics like performance, efficiency and price. If so, then what's in a name anyway? 

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • King_V 11 November 2019 21:49
    Please, AMD, I'm begging you, match up the APU numbering scheme with the generation of CPU they go with.

    If you have to, call the APUs based on the actual Zen 2 (ie: first 7nm architecture) the 3x30G series or something.

    Then when there are APUs based on the 4000 Ryzen, call them the 4x00G series, the ones based on the 5000 Ryzen the 5000G series, etc.

    There's no good reason for this weird mismatch.
  • NightHawkRMX 11 November 2019 22:02
    King_V said:
    There's no good reason for this weird mismatch.
    Agree completely!
  • NightHawkRMX 11 November 2019 22:03
    admin said:
    Rumored AMD Renoir listings point to 12-CU Vega integrated graphics, leading some to believe that there may also be higher-end Vega 13 and Vega 15 GPU variants, too.

    AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs May Feature Vega 12, Vega 15 Graphics : Read more
    At least we are getting superior igpus, but i was really hoping for Navi igpus.

    Maybe the top of the line APU will perform like an RX560 or 570 if lucky?
  • TJ Hooker 11 November 2019 22:08
    NightHawkRMX said:
    At least we are getting superior igpus, but i was really hoping for Navi igpus.

    Maybe the top of the line APU will perform like an RX560 or 570 if lucky?
    RX 560, maybe. No way you're getting 570 level performance. The article talks about 13/15 CU iGPU configs. The 570 has 32 CUs.
  • NightHawkRMX 11 November 2019 22:11
    The 3400g Vega 11 is not far behind the RX560.

    So i don't think it would be hard for AMD to make RX560 performance.
