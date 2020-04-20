Trending

AMD's Updated Ryzen 3 1200 With 12nm Zen+ Architecture Hits Retailers

By

AMD's three-year old processor gets a nifty upgrade.

AMD Ryzen Processor

(Image credit: AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU has been a value bargain for years now. It's reportedly been undergoing a transformation from its original 14nm Zen design to 12nm and the Zen+ architecture. Initial rumors of these first-gen chip makeovers showed up in December last year.

Now, as per German hardware publication ComputerBase, the 12nm Zen+ Ryzen 3 1200 has hit shelves at a German retailer for €54.73 or about $60.

That's not a lot of money for a quad-core CPU, especially considering that next to the improved architecture, AMD has kept the specifications for the chip identical. It still runs at the same 3.1 GHz base clock with a boost clock of 3.4 GHz, and it maintains the same 65W TDP. 

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Specs

AMD Ryzen 3 1200AMD Ryzen 3 1200 AF*
CPU Cores / Threads4 / 44 / 4
Base Clock3.1 GHz3.1 GHz
Boost Clock3.4 GHz3.4 GHz
Lithography14 nm12nm
ArchitectureZenZen+
CodenameSummit RidgePinnacle Ridge
L2 Cache2MB2MB
L3 Cache8MB8MB
TDP65W65W

* Ryzen 3 1200 AF Specs not confirmed by AMD

With all other variables equal, the Ryzen 3 1200 AF should show a tiny boost in performance over the old model, thanks to the Zen+ architecture improvements. Zen+ offers slightly improved power consumption, a tiny increase in IPC, an update to Precision Boost 2 for better Turbo, faster cache and a memory controller capable of supporting faster RAM.

(Image credit: ComputerBase)

If you want to know which part you're buying, be on the lookout for part number YD1200BBM4KAFBOX for the new version.  The old 14nm Ryzen 3 1200 was listed as YD1200BBM4KAEBOX. The boxed version comes with the Wraith Stealth cooler included as standard.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jeremyj_83 20 April 2020 14:46
    admin said:
    That could end up being a very good budget gaming system CPU.
  • King_V 20 April 2020 14:59
    Well, if the 1600 AF is regularly available for $85, I wonder what the 1200 AF would be?

    And, what does this do to the Athlon prices (although those have integrated GPU, so not exactly the same thing, but still, likely to have an effect).
  • jeremyj_83 20 April 2020 15:13
    King_V said:
    Well, if the 1600 AF is regularly available for $85, I wonder what the 1200 AF would be?

    And, what does this do to the Athlon prices (although those have integrated GPU, so not exactly the same thing, but still, likely to have an effect).
    Does pose an interesting question in regards to the Athlon. The 3000G is currently the cheapest one at $60. If you need a dGPU & the Athlon 3000G & Zen+ R3 1200 are the same price, you go with the R3 every day. Really the top end Athlon is going to have to top out a $50 and only that much because it has the iGPU.
  • King_V 20 April 2020 15:34
    The Athlon prices are really weird. The 3000g of course undercut all the previous Athlons. Yet, somehow, despite being officially released at $49.99, the 3000g is generally selling for more (exception: MicroCenter in-store currently $44.99), and the old 2x0ge models are selling for equal to or more than the 3000g, despite the fact that they are all lesser performing.

    This is not just because of the pandemic, either, it's been like that for a while.

    I feel a Rick James meme about drugs seems applicable to Athlon pricing. I have a bit of a suspicion that even with the Ryzen 3 1200 AF and the release of the Ryzen 3 Zen+ CPUs, that the Athlon pricing is still going to be strange.
  • InvalidError 20 April 2020 16:50
    Wish AMD would just drop the MSRPs on 2000-series instead of re-badging them as 1000-serie and introducing unnecessary confusion.
  • King_V 20 April 2020 17:17
    I think maybe they don't guarantee that it hits the clock rates of the 2000 series? Not really sure.

    There's got to be SOME reason for them to be putting this extra effort in. I hope.
  • AnimeMania 20 April 2020 17:20
    AMD should have spread the trace out on the old die size area to improve thermals and increase the GHz. This would have instantly become the low cost gaming solution.
  • InvalidError 20 April 2020 21:49
    King_V said:
    I think maybe they don't guarantee that it hits the clock rates of the 2000 series? Not really sure.
    The 1600AF could have been branded something like 2600LE or 2590. Having first-gen branding on second-gen is very screwy. For example, people who have OEM systems from companies like Dell and think they can put a 1600AF in get screwed over because their first-gen OEM motherboard does not support 2nd-gen chips.
  • bit_user 21 April 2020 03:18
    AnimeMania said:
    AMD should have spread the trace out on the old die size area to improve thermals and increase the GHz. This would have instantly become the low cost gaming solution.
    Isn't that basically the definition of Zen+? They didn't change the layout - just the space in between the traces. I know that's oversimplified, but this point was emphasized in the initial reviews.
  • alextheblue 21 April 2020 05:12
    InvalidError said:
    For example, people who have OEM systems from companies like Dell and think they can put a 1600AF in get screwed over because their first-gen OEM motherboard does not support 2nd-gen chips.
    To be fair, I'm pretty sure the big OEMs will at least have Zen+ capable BIOS available.
