AMD Budget Overclock: Ryzen 3 3100 Hits 4.5 GHz on All Cores

If you're building a PC on a budget, it can be especially helpful to overclock your system in order to squeeze every bit of performance out of each dollar spent. In light of that, it's probably nice to hear that the new budget-friendly AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU has been overclocked to 4.5 GHz on all four CPU cores at once. The information comes courtesy of @_rogame, who dug up the 3DMark records revealing the accomplishment.

If you've been following the best CPUs, 4.5 GHz might not impress you, but for a budget-friendly chip it's actually quite the accomplishment. By default, the Ryzen 3 3100 comes with a base clock of 3.8 GHz and will boost up to 3.9 GHz, making this all-core overclock an impressive 600 MHz over stock frequencies and, thus, a 15% boost over standard performance.

Keep in mind that we don't know which voltages or CPU cooler were used, and it's possible the chip could've been using sub-ambient cooling to hit these speeds.

However, the data table shows that the user ran the chip on an Asus TUF B450M-Pro Gaming, which isn't expected to be the best motherboard for hitting high overclocks with an AMD CPU (none of the B450 boards are, really). This is exciting for those seeking to recreate this budget overclock.

Typically, overclockers shooting for records will grab high-end motherboards with elaborate VRM circuitry, but this overclock was achieved on the kind of board you would expect to see the Ryzen 3 3100 installed in, meaning that you too might be able to hit these kind of speeds -- or at least get close to them.