AMD Ryzen 3700X and 3900X Shortages Still Persist Almost Two Months After Launch
It was to be expected that the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X would be in high demand; the former is $70 cheaper than the 3800X for about the same performance, and the latter is the world's first mainstream 12-core CPU that also happens to be AMD's best gaming CPU (though not by a massive margin). What is unexpected is the ongoing shortage with the 3700X and 3900X that has not entirely gone away since July 7th. These new CPUs have only been available in small quantities since launch and have been selling out almost immediately, leading to price gouging on eBay.
The shortage is so bad that third parties are selling the 3700X and 3900X at inflated prices. The 3700X is being sold for almost as much as a Ryzen 7 3800X at retailers like Amazon and eBay while the 3900X has been going for as much as $750 (the MSRP of next month's Ryzen 9 3950X which has 16 cores) on Amazon, with most sellers on Amazon and eBay pricing it around $600. Today, you can find 3700Xs at most retailers, but on Amazon they are only up for preorder and will only arrive at the end of August at the earliest.
Other Ryzen SKUs, however, seem to have escaped these supply issues, most notably the 3800X, which is basically the same as the 3700X but binned a little better and $70 more. Perhaps AMD has intentionally constrained the supply of the 3700X to encourage impatient people to just buy the 3800X. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 3600 doesn't seem to have ever gone out of stock (which would force buyers to choose the 3600X), so perhaps AMD's supply issues are entirely down to unprecedented demand.
Sadly, there doesn't really seem to be an obvious solution for AMD or buyers other than just waiting or buying what's available right now (whether it's at MSRP or not). It's not easy for AMD to just increase production on these CPUs, which have a unique supply chain and require a 12nm IO chiplet from GlobalFoundries and one or two 7nm core chiplets from TSMC. AMD also uses the 7nm core chiplets for its EPYC Rome data center processors that offer up to 64 cores, which could be a factor as the company ramps up its data center lineup.
There's also the matter of the 3900X and 3950X requiring two compute chiplets, unlike the 3800X and below which require just one. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when we will see widespread availability of the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X.
3900x shortages are real tho.
Actually these are the popular cpu mostly Ryzen 7 3700X and 3900X are out of stock...but they decided leave it "In stock" on their website until you buy it will tell you something it being back ordered...basically meaning it will take longer to come
For those worrying about the availability of the 3900X, have patience. When the 3950X is released later in September, there will be a surge of 3900X CPUs for sale since they will come from bins of CPUs that have one or more bad cores that make them fall short of the necessary 16 cores to be binned as a 3950X.
Some of the less-popular online stores do that, but I'm pretty sure Newegg doesn't, and they have it available at retail price. The 3700X has been available most of the time since it launched, so I'm not sure a "3700X shortage" is entirely accurate just because some resellers think they can flip a popular product at a higher price.
The 3900X sure, but I suspect AMD may be conserving better-binned chiplets for the soon to be released 3950X and its server parts. It makes sense to give the 3950X priority over the 3900X, since they both use the same number of chiplets, but the 3950X is priced $250 more due to having all of its cores enabled. And ultimately, all of these $500+ desktop processors are niche products, so they may not have wanted to build up an excessively large stockpile of 3900X's in advance.
MemoryExpress (major retailer/etailer in Canada): https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX77404
In stock and in 2nd position behind the 3600 in terms of sales - so that means their rate of sale for both these is higher than any Intel CPU at the moment. Demand is high and stock is good on those two parts.
The 3900X is a different story -- when it launched it held the number one spot (same site, sorted by sales) for a couple weeks - that means they were selling more of this than the 3600 until it went out of stock. That means demand for this was higher than the 3600 - which we know has very high demand - so I think the demand for the 3900x is very high. Higher than people might be thinking ...
I asked in store at Memory Express about the 3900X being out of stock and the guy said that if I want one, just place an order. He said they are coming in steadily but just not as fast as there is demand. I can see that on their website the 3900X it is right next to the 9600k in order of sales - so they are at least getting enough coming in to sell at the same rate as the demand is for the 9600k.
So in summary:
-seems to be no issues on the 3700X supply
-3900x seems to have very high demand and current sales at Memory Express show it on par with 9600k - which means stock is obviously coming in regularly, and considering the 3900x was the top selling CPU in the first few weeks after launch, before the shortage, means demand for this CPU is actually very high.
I personally am just waiting to see if there will be a 3900 non X part coming this fall, and I'll be getting myself one of those two depending on how that scenario pans out.
