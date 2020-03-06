AMD Ryzen 4000 Laptops Will Allegedly Last up to 18 Hours

AMD VP of computing and graphics Rick Bergman said that at least one of the upcoming laptop models using the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs will be able to hit 18 hours of battery life, as reported by PC World. AMD has already confirmed that the mobile processors will offer up to eight cores, and rumors are pointing to high overall performance from AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile.
In a statement at a recent financial analyst briefing in San Francisco, Bergman stated:
“We’ve moved all the way up to as much as 18 hours with our new Ryzen product.”
We'll have to hold off on judgments until we get to do some testing of our own. But if Bergman's claims prove true, these unnamed Ryzen 4000 laptops could be among the most long-lasting on the market with only Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx-powered laptops besting them.
Ryzen 4000 mobile chips will feature Zen 2 CPU cores and the 7nm process, which should, indeed, allow them to offer significantly better battery life than their AMD-based predecessors.
AMD also gave us a hint that this might be the case when it promised that even six-core laptops could run with a 15W TDP. Granted, these chips will have lower base and boost clock speeds compared to their 45W brethren, but the difference likely won't be that significant for mainstream workloads. But if you plan to edit videos on your laptop, you might want to steer clear of the 15W versions. Low-TDP laptops tend to throttle their CPU speed rather quickly on heavy workloads, as they are not designed for long sustained work.
Ryzen 4000 may help AMD make its largest dent in the mobile market yet. Laptop vendors have had a painful couple of years due to all of Intel’s CPU shortages. Good performance from the new Ryzen chips combined with increased consumer awareness of AMD over the past few years could be just what AMD needs to make a big mark.
I always view such claims with a very big grain of salt.
CPU's aren't the big power hogs any more (Unless you are gaming) And what I find what typically happens is they increase the screen size/brightness/resolution, or decrease the battery size (mAh) to save cost. I haven't seen runtime budge much in recent years due to these factors.
It had an 8.9" 1024x600 screen with a 900 Megahertz Celeron, a 16 gigabyte flash SSD and 2 gigabytes of ram.
#Splurging
Back in 2008 these were still terrible specs but that's the price you had to pay for a laptop/netbook that could fit in your pocket "assuming you had cargo pants" and had 6+ hours of battery life
The Celeron used was a 5 watt CPU which as you can imagine slowly sipped mAh from the battery.
I see no reason why AMD couldn't move the POWER---------EFFICIENCY slider all the way to efficiency and release a few extremely low power CPUs .
The Ryzen 7 4800U 8C/16T and the Ryzen 3 4300U 4C/4T share a 10 watt minimum configurable TDP.
I can only assume the reason their TDP is equivalent is due to the base clock on the Ryzen 3 4300U being 2.7 gigahertz and the Ryzen 7 4800U being 1.8 gigahertz.
I'm sure a 5 watt Ryzen 3 4300U Ultralow Voltage at 1.8 gigahertz has a market, especially if it allows marketing to say 24 hours of battery life.
If anything I just miss pocket sized netbooks that just so happen to have crazy good battery life.
I have an Ice Lake i7-1065G7 Dell 13 2-in-1 (1920x1200, 16GB,1TB) and I get 12 -13 hours of use - the previous gen Dell 13 I had before would get me about 9 hours. This is not a DTR and for my use case, the 12 hours is more than enough - never that far away from an AC plug. The new Dell is much speedier than the old Dell - noticeably faster.
IF Dell releases a Ryzen 4000 based 13/15 and can compare against a Dell 13/15 with Cascade Lake and Ice Lake - then we can see how they stack up