AMD Ryzen 4000 APU Flexes 4.4 GHz Boost in Laptop Listing Ahead of Release

By

An unnannounced AMD Ryzen 4000 APU will seemingly bring high performance to laptops.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 was listed with an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor.  (Image credit: Altex)

A VideoCardz reader tipped the news outlet of a foreign listing for Asus' latest ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401IV-HA037). The new gaming laptop seemingly houses an unannounced AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor.

AMD hasn't officially announced a Ryzen 9 4900HS, but it's most likely a member of the Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) family of APUs. Renoir chips are based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and manufactured with TSMC's 7nm FinFET process. The processors natively support DDR4-3200 desktop RAM and LPDDR4-4266 laptop memory standards.

The default TDP (thermal design power) for H-series models is 45W. However, the APUs also feature a configurable TDP range that spans from 35W to 54W. The HS-series, which are exclusive to Asus for the first six months, are specced for 35W.

Specs

ModelCores / ThreadsBase / Boost Clock (GHz)L3 Cache (MB)GraphicsCUsiGPU ClockTDP (W)
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS*8 / 163.0 / 4.48???35
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H8 / 162.9 / 4.28AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics71,600 MHz45
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H6 / 123.0 / 4.08AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics61,500 MHz45

*Specifications are not confirmed.

The Ryzen 9 4900HS reportedly features eight cores, 16 threads and 8MB of L3 cache. The unreleased processor seemingly ticks with a 3 GHz base clock but has a boost clock that scales up to 4.4 GHz.

Sadly, the listing doesn't give us any insight on the Ryzen 9 4900H's integrated graphics. The Ryzen 9 series is expected to employ the same Radeon Vega 7 graphics solution seen on the Ryzen 7 series, pointing to seven compute units (CUs). There is also a rumor floating around that the Ryzen 9 series could carry up to eight CUs.

Laptop manufacturers will probably employ the Ryzen 9 series SKUs in their high-end devices, so the integrated graphics shouldn't hold much value. In Asus' case, the company paired the Ryzen 9 4900HS with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Atlex lists the Asus latest ROG Zephyrus G14 for 9,150 Romanian Leu, which roughly translates to $2,066. The Romanian retailer doesn't say when the gaming laptop will be available. 