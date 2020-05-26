AMD Ryzen 4000-Powered Xiaomi RedmiBook Laptops Start at $530

RedmiBook 16 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

With numerous laptop manufacturers boarding the AMD Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) train, Xiaomi is keen to find a seat for itself as well. As reported by Gadgets 360, the Chinese tech giant just announced the RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 lthat are powered by AMD's latest 7nm APUs.

Independent of the size, the three laptop's screens share similar specifications. They feature a 1080p resolution 60 Hz refresh rate and 100% Adobe RGB color coverage. The 13-inch and 14-inch models have a maximum brightness level of just 250 nits though, while the value jumps to 300 nits on the larger 16.1-inch model.

The new RedmiBooks are sporting a modern design with very thin bezels that measure 3.26mm. The screen-to-body ratio on the RedmiBook 16 is 90%, and it's 89% on the RedmiBook 13 and RedmiBook 14.

The laptops are pretty lightweight, so carrying them around won't be a problem. The RedmiBook 13 and RedmiBook 14 weigh around 2.6 pounds (1.2kg), and the RedmiBook 16 checks in at 4 pounds (1.8kg). Besides the larger screen, the higher weight is due to the battery size. The RedmiBook 16 has a 46 Wh battery, and the remaining models employ a 40 Wh. In any case, Xiaomi is promising a battery life of up to 12 hours, which is mainly possible thanks to AMD's mobile Ryzen 4000 U-series APUs rthat un within the 15W limit.

Xiaomi provides a compact 65W charger for the RedmiBook laptops. The company claims that the RedmiBook 16 can charge from 0-50% in 38 minutes.

Xiaomi RedmiBook Specifications

RedmiBook 13 RedmiBook 13 RedmiBook 13 RedmiBook 14 RedmiBook 14 RedmiBook 14 RedmiBook 16 RedmiBook 16 RedmiBook 16 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 16GB SSD 512GB 512GB 1TB 512GB 512GB 512GB 512GB 512GB 512GB Display 13 inches (1920 x 1080) 13 inches (1920 x 1080) 13 inches (1920 x 1080) 14 inches (1920 x 1080) 14 inches (1920 x 1080) 14 inches (1920 x 1080) 16.1 inches (1920 x 1080) 16.1 inches (1920 x 1080) 16.1 inches (1920 x 1080) Dimensions 307.3 x 195 x 17.8mm 307.3 x 195 x 17.8mm 307.3 x 195 x 17.8mm 320 x 203 x 16.85mm 320 x 203 x 16.85mm 320 x 203 x 16.85mm 367.20 x 232.85 x 17.55mm 367.20 x 232.85 x 17.55mm 367.20 x 232.85 x 17.55mm Weight 1.23kg 1.23kg 1.23kg 1.2kg 1.2kg 1.2kg 1.8kg 1.8kg 1.8kg Battery 40Wh 40Wh 40Wh 40Wh 40Wh 40Wh 46Wh 46Wh 46Wh Pricing $532 $560 $700 $532 $560 $630 $532 $560 $630

Xiaomi picked two 7nm Zen 2 APUs for its RedmiBook laptops. The Ryzen 5 4500U is equipped with six CPU cores and six threads that run with a 2.3 GHz base clock and 4 GHz boost clock. The Ryzen 7 4700U, on the other hand, will cater to consumers needing more firepower. The Ryzen 7 4700U comes with eight cores and eight threads with a base and boost clock speeds up to 2 GHz and 4.1 GHz, respectively. As far as integrated graphics go, the Ryzen 5 4500U packs six Vega Compute Units (CUs) at 1,500 MHz, while the Ryzen 7 4700U has seven Vega CUs running at 1,600 MHz.

Basically, all the RedmiBook laptops arrive with a 512GB SSD for base storage. Oddly, only the RedmiBook 13 is available with a 1TB SSD option. For RAM, you can choose between 8GB or 16GB.

Regardless of the model, the trio of RedmiBook devices have identical connectivity options. You can enjoy dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. There are two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, one HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A fingerprint scanner and a pair of 2W speakers are also present.

The base models (Ryzen 5 4500U, 8GB, 512GB SSD) for the RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 start at $532. The 16GB variants are equally priced at $560. With identical pricing, you can feel free to choose the size that works best for you.

The Ryzen 7 4700U versions of the RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 cost $630. The RedmiBook 13 variant retails for $700, likely because of the 1TB SSD.

Shoppers who preorder the new RedmiBooks between today and May 31 will receive discounts from $28-$84, depending on the model. The laptops go on sale in China on June 1. Xiaomi didn't state whether they will be available outside of Chinese market. The models will arrive with Windows 10 Home Chinese Edition.