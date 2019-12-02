AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Hits Lowest Price Yet: $120 for 6 Cores

(Image credit: Amazon)

Among the best Cyber Monday tech deals today is the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. Right now, the CPU is selling for its lowest price ever, $120 at Amazon .

This CPU is now at it lowest price ever, offering 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a clock speed of 3.6 GHz or 4.1 GHz with turbo. It had an MSRP of $230 when we reviewed it in April 2018. View Deal

Plus, you don't have to buy a CPU cooler , thanks to the free Wraith Spire included.

Although this is a last-gen CPU, there are still benefits to reap. In our AMD Ryzen 5 2600X review , we appreciated its memory and cache performance. If you’re looking to upgrade from a 1st-gen Ryzen, you can expect better boost clock speeds and lower cache and memory latencies, which all lead to gaming performance improvements. Meanwhile, the 12 threads will come in handy during typical productivity tasks.