Ryzen 5 3500X Reviewed: Promising But Out Of Reach

AMD officially launched the Ryzen 5 3500X yesterday. Regrettably, the new six-core chip will not be available outside of the Chinese OEM market. Today, Chinese website Expreview posted its review of the Ryzen 5 3500X, which is probably as close as we'll ever get to it.

(Image credit: AMD)

If it isn't clear by now, the Ryzen 5 3500X was conceived to go head to head with Intel's Core i5-9400F, which shares the same six-core, six-thread configuration. Logically, Expreview pitched the two processors against each other in its review. The publication also threw the Ryzen 5 3600 into the mix so we can see exactly how much of a performance difference there is between the two Ryzen siblings.

ModelCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheTDPPCIe LanesMemory SupportMSRP
AMD Ryzen 5 36006 / 123.6 GHz4.2 GHz32MB65WPCIe 4.0 x 24Dual DDR4-3200$199
AMD Ryzen 5 3500X6 / 63.6 GHz4.1 GHz32MB65WPCIe 4.0 x 24Dual DDR4-3200N/A
Intel Core i5-9400F6 / 62.9 GHz4.1 GHz9MB65WPCIe 3.0 x 16Dual DDR4-2666$157

The Ryzen system employs MSI's B450M Mortar Titanium motherboard and G.Skill's FlareX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200 memory kit with CL14-14-14-34 timings. The Intel system utilizes the B360M Mortar Titanium and an undisclosed DDR4-2666 memory kit, which is the maximum memory speed that B360 motherboards support. An XFX RX 5700 XT Black Wolf graphics card handles the graphical duties.

Expreview has a pretty detailed review of the Ryzen 5 3500X. We've summarized the benchmarks that we consider are the most representative of real-world performance.

Office, Web Browser, and Productivity

PCMark 10Ryzen 5 3600Ryzen 5 3500XCore i5-9400F
Score6,1695,8605,618
Essentials10,72410,59310,142
Productivity8,4328,0107,550
Digital Content Creation7,0466,4356,285
Word8,6658,5247,916
Excel16,21314,72713,832
PowerPoint12,29511,58411,460
Edge8,6358,5127,638

According to the overall PCMark 10 scores, the Ryzen 5 3500X delivers up to 4.3% higher performance than the Core i5-9400F. Despite not having SMT (Simultaneous Multi-Threading), the Ryzen 5 3500X is only 5.3% slower than the Ryzen 5 3600.

Rendering, Encoding, and Compression

BenchmarkRyzen 5 3600Ryzen 5 3500XCore i5-9400F
WinRAR19,54713,2369,879
7-Zip Compression45,51536,22529,184
7-Zip Decompression787,969477,672453,480
X264 FHD Benchmark5035.4734.9
X265 HD Benchmark3023.9922.4
Corona 1.3 Benchmark3,376,9902,148,2102,072,480
POV-Ray 3.7.1 Beta 3 Single thread448.58445.25425.51
POV-Ray 3.7.1 Beta 3 Multi-thread3,249.262,338.252,391.34
Blender 2.80 Single Thread192.32196.23201.13
Blender 2.80 Multi-thread25.5234.6936.03
Cinebench R20 Single-core485467430
Cinebench R20 Multi-core3,6962,6502,380

In general, the Ryzen 5 3500X is faster than the Core i5-9400F. In certain benchmarks, such as WinRAR or 7-Zip, there's a 34% and 24.1% performance delta, respectively. However, the other benchmarks show that the normal difference is usually between 2% to 11%.

Gaming

GameRyzen 5 3600Ryzen 5 3500XCore i5-9400F
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds124.6122.7127.3
Overwatch187.4188190.2
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive249.3238238
Grand Theft Auto V151.2154.4142
Shadow of the Tomb Raider114110110
Total War: Three Kingdoms73.673.373.3
Assassin's Creed Odyssey656559
Far Cry 5109108111
Metro Exodus63.3963.2563.63

When it comes to gaming, it's fair to say that the Ryzen 5 3500X performs in the same ballpark of the Core i5-9400F. Some titles favor AMD, while others favor Intel. The Ryzen 5 3500X beat the Core i5-9400F in two of the nine tested games. Both chips tie in three of them. So the scales lean slightly to Intel's side.

Power Consumption

LoadRyzen 5 3600Ryzen 5 3500XCore i5-9400F
Idle54W47.5W42W
AIDA64 Stress FPU132W124W111W

Although both the Ryzen 5 3500X and Core i5-9400F are rated with a 65W TDP (thermal design power), Expreview's tests show that AMD's chip is seemingly more power hungry. The Ryzen 5 3500X draws up to 13.1% and 11.7% more power than the Core i5-9400F at idle and heavy loads, respectively.

Since the Ryzen 5 3500X is an OEM chip, AMD doesn't list a recommended price for it. However, JD.com, a major Chinese retailer, has the Ryzen 5 3500X listed for 1,099 yuan, which approximately translates to $154. However, Intel recently lowered the Core i5-9400F's recommended pricing from $182 to $157. At any rate, the Core i5-9400F can be found for as low as $139.99.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hftvhftv 10 October 2019 12:31
    This would have been a great chip but AMD probably didn't want to take a piece out of the 3600's market
    Reply
  • hannibal 10 October 2019 14:51
    Also They may not have too Many chiplets that requires to cut of the hyper threading... So these are those that has been cut down as much as needed.
    Reply
  • Gillerer 10 October 2019 18:23
    Minute FPS differences shouldn't be considered "wins" for either CPU.
    Reply