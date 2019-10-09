Ryzen 5 3500X Reviewed: Promising But Out Of Reach

AMD officially launched the Ryzen 5 3500X yesterday. Regrettably, the new six-core chip will not be available outside of the Chinese OEM market. Today, Chinese website Expreview posted its review of the Ryzen 5 3500X, which is probably as close as we'll ever get to it.
If it isn't clear by now, the Ryzen 5 3500X was conceived to go head to head with Intel's Core i5-9400F, which shares the same six-core, six-thread configuration. Logically, Expreview pitched the two processors against each other in its review. The publication also threw the Ryzen 5 3600 into the mix so we can see exactly how much of a performance difference there is between the two Ryzen siblings.
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|PCIe Lanes
|Memory Support
|MSRP
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|6 / 12
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|32MB
|65W
|PCIe 4.0 x 24
|Dual DDR4-3200
|$199
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500X
|6 / 6
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|32MB
|65W
|PCIe 4.0 x 24
|Dual DDR4-3200
|N/A
|Intel Core i5-9400F
|6 / 6
|2.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|9MB
|65W
|PCIe 3.0 x 16
|Dual DDR4-2666
|$157
The Ryzen system employs MSI's B450M Mortar Titanium motherboard and G.Skill's FlareX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200 memory kit with CL14-14-14-34 timings. The Intel system utilizes the B360M Mortar Titanium and an undisclosed DDR4-2666 memory kit, which is the maximum memory speed that B360 motherboards support. An XFX RX 5700 XT Black Wolf graphics card handles the graphical duties.
Expreview has a pretty detailed review of the Ryzen 5 3500X. We've summarized the benchmarks that we consider are the most representative of real-world performance.
Office, Web Browser, and Productivity
|PCMark 10
|Ryzen 5 3600
|Ryzen 5 3500X
|Core i5-9400F
|Score
|6,169
|5,860
|5,618
|Essentials
|10,724
|10,593
|10,142
|Productivity
|8,432
|8,010
|7,550
|Digital Content Creation
|7,046
|6,435
|6,285
|Word
|8,665
|8,524
|7,916
|Excel
|16,213
|14,727
|13,832
|PowerPoint
|12,295
|11,584
|11,460
|Edge
|8,635
|8,512
|7,638
According to the overall PCMark 10 scores, the Ryzen 5 3500X delivers up to 4.3% higher performance than the Core i5-9400F. Despite not having SMT (Simultaneous Multi-Threading), the Ryzen 5 3500X is only 5.3% slower than the Ryzen 5 3600.
Rendering, Encoding, and Compression
|Benchmark
|Ryzen 5 3600
|Ryzen 5 3500X
|Core i5-9400F
|WinRAR
|19,547
|13,236
|9,879
|7-Zip Compression
|45,515
|36,225
|29,184
|7-Zip Decompression
|787,969
|477,672
|453,480
|X264 FHD Benchmark
|50
|35.47
|34.9
|X265 HD Benchmark
|30
|23.99
|22.4
|Corona 1.3 Benchmark
|3,376,990
|2,148,210
|2,072,480
|POV-Ray 3.7.1 Beta 3 Single thread
|448.58
|445.25
|425.51
|POV-Ray 3.7.1 Beta 3 Multi-thread
|3,249.26
|2,338.25
|2,391.34
|Blender 2.80 Single Thread
|192.32
|196.23
|201.13
|Blender 2.80 Multi-thread
|25.52
|34.69
|36.03
|Cinebench R20 Single-core
|485
|467
|430
|Cinebench R20 Multi-core
|3,696
|2,650
|2,380
In general, the Ryzen 5 3500X is faster than the Core i5-9400F. In certain benchmarks, such as WinRAR or 7-Zip, there's a 34% and 24.1% performance delta, respectively. However, the other benchmarks show that the normal difference is usually between 2% to 11%.
Gaming
|Game
|Ryzen 5 3600
|Ryzen 5 3500X
|Core i5-9400F
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
|124.6
|122.7
|127.3
|Overwatch
|187.4
|188
|190.2
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|249.3
|238
|238
|Grand Theft Auto V
|151.2
|154.4
|142
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|114
|110
|110
|Total War: Three Kingdoms
|73.6
|73.3
|73.3
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey
|65
|65
|59
|Far Cry 5
|109
|108
|111
|Metro Exodus
|63.39
|63.25
|63.63
When it comes to gaming, it's fair to say that the Ryzen 5 3500X performs in the same ballpark of the Core i5-9400F. Some titles favor AMD, while others favor Intel. The Ryzen 5 3500X beat the Core i5-9400F in two of the nine tested games. Both chips tie in three of them. So the scales lean slightly to Intel's side.
Power Consumption
|Load
|Ryzen 5 3600
|Ryzen 5 3500X
|Core i5-9400F
|Idle
|54W
|47.5W
|42W
|AIDA64 Stress FPU
|132W
|124W
|111W
Although both the Ryzen 5 3500X and Core i5-9400F are rated with a 65W TDP (thermal design power), Expreview's tests show that AMD's chip is seemingly more power hungry. The Ryzen 5 3500X draws up to 13.1% and 11.7% more power than the Core i5-9400F at idle and heavy loads, respectively.
Since the Ryzen 5 3500X is an OEM chip, AMD doesn't list a recommended price for it. However, JD.com, a major Chinese retailer, has the Ryzen 5 3500X listed for 1,099 yuan, which approximately translates to $154. However, Intel recently lowered the Core i5-9400F's recommended pricing from $182 to $157. At any rate, the Core i5-9400F can be found for as low as $139.99.