AMD Ryzen 7 5800X at its Lowest Ever Price on Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a great CPU for gamers looking for high gaming performance at a great price, and now this chip, which is one of the best CPUs for gaming, is currently on offer at Amazon for £300.

The 5800X comes with eight cores and 16 threads which run between 3.8 GHz and 4.7 GHz. The 5800X also comes with a 32MB L3 cache. AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X will work on most AM4 socket motherboards with the appropriate BIOS updates.

This particular CPU does not come with a stock cooler - so you will need to supply one of the best cooling solutions.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was £420, now £300 at Amazon

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming PC, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.

You can read our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X review for our thoughts on the capability that this CPU can bring to a mid-tier build. The 5800X has strong gaming performance and impressive power efficiency - the 5800X is also unlocked for overclocking and has PCIe Gen4 support.

Our main criticism in the review was the price, which is negated in this discount, so don’t miss out on this limited offer.

