AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D Is Just $384 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, you can take home the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D for the lowest price it's ever been at that retailer. It’s been going for around $449 but right now is available for just $384. As of writing, it’s not clear for how long this offer will be made available.



The CPU was very briefly $359 at Newegg earlier this month. But if you missed that sale, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 7800X3D otherwise.

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D earlier this year and regard it as one of the fastest processors around on available today. We appreciated its efficient power consumption compared to high-end Intel chips. It also has PCIe 5.0 support.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: now $384 at Amazon (was $449)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has 8 cores and 16 threads. It can reach 5.0 GHz. Overall, this is one of the fastest gaming processors you can find on the market right now.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D features AMD's latest Zen 4 architecture. It has 8 cores and a total of 16 threads with a base operating speed of 4.2GHz. With PBO enabled, it can reach as high as 5.0GHz. This processor is capable of supporting up to 128GB of DDR5.

The 7800X3D also comes with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, so you don’t need a GPU to get video output. But we would recommend adding one of the best graphics cards, especially for a gaming rig. Overall, this is a high-performance processor and it requires an expensive environment to get the most out of it, but with this deal in place, the financial burden is definitely eased a bit.