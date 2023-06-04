AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU Drops to Just $406

Today at eBay, users can find the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D for its best price to date. This processor usually goes for around $449 but right now, Newegg is selling it for just $406 through eBay. This processor is notably fast for gaming, reaching performance levels that beat even the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D when it first debuted and immediately recognized it for its fast performance speeds. We also praised it for its power efficiency and support for PCIe 5.0 The biggest drawback is that it uses the AM5 ecosystem which can get pricey. However, with today’s discount in place, that’s easily mitigated.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: was $449, now $406 at eBay

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses Zen 4 architecture and supports PCIe 5.0. It comes with 8 cores and 16 threads. The base speed is 4.2GHz but it can reach as high as 5.0GHz with max boost enabled. This is the best price for the processor that we’ve seen since it was released.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses Zen 4 architecture. It has a total of 8 cores and 16 threads. The base operating speed clocks in at 4.2GHz but with max boost enabled, it can reach 5.0GHz.

It supports PCIe 5.0 and can use up to 128GB of DDR5 via two memory channels. It comes with integrated Radeon graphics so no graphics card is necessary to get off the ground with visual output. AMD recommends using a liquid cooler with the unit to get the best performance.

Visit the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D product page at eBay for more details and purchase options. We’re not sure for how long the offer will be made available.