AMD Ryzen-Powered Hackintosh System Appears to Violate Apple's EULA

If you want to install the OpenCore bootloader and install MacOS to turn your private PC into a Hackintosh, you can go ahead and do that without ticking anyone off but purists. However, if you start a company and sell computers with MacOS installed on them without Apple's explicit approval, then you're seriously violating Apple's EULA (end-user license agreement).

A new company, dubbed OpenCore Computer, is selling AMD Ryzen-powered Hackintosh systems, but it isn't clear if the company has Apple's permission. As spotted by MacRumors, OpenCore Computer's first creation is the Velociraptor: a custom PC that comes with both Windows and MacOS Catalina pre-installed.

But before we continue, we have to clarify that OpenCore Computer is not affiliated with the makers of the OpenCore bootloader. In fact, the volunteers that built the OpenCore bootloader outed the following statement to MacRumors about this project:

"We at Acidanthera are a small group of enthusiasts who are passionate about Apple ecosystem and spend time developing software to improve macOS compatibility with different kinds of hardware including older Apple-made computers and virtual machines. For us, who do this on entirely volunteer and uncommercial basis, for fun, it is shocking and disgusting that some dishonest people we do not even know dare to use the name and logo of our bootloader, OpenCore, as a matter of promotion in some illicit criminal scam. Be warned, that we are nohow affiliated with these people and strongly ask everyone by all means to never approach them. Be safe."

(Image credit: OpenCore Computer)

The system appears to be built into a Lian Li TU150 chassis, packing up to a Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, AMD Radeon Vega VII GPU, alongside 64GB of DDR4 memory, with a starting price of $2200. The company promises a one year warranty (even though its terms and conditions state that their services are provided "as is") and distinguishes itself by offering a system that is an order of magnitude cheaper than the equivalent alternative straight from Apple.

OpenCore Computer says it will also build a T-Rex Hackintosh system with Threadripper CPUs, and a 'Megalodon' system with unknown specs, set to come out in two months and five months, respectively.

To buy any OpenCore Computer system, you're required to make a 30 percent deposit, and the company only accepts payment through Bitcoin.

Either way, all we can tell you is not to place an order with them until their status in regards to Apple's approval is confirmed. This is clearly not a US-based company, and there is no guarantee that you'll actually receive your promised computer after paying the deposit. If you want a Hackintosh system, it's probably safer to just build one yourself -- it's not that difficult.