ASRock Spills The Beans On AMD Ryzen Pro And Athlon Picasso APUs

Motherboard manufacturer ASRock has listed the specifications for eight unnanounced AMD desktop APUs (Accelerated Processing Units) in the company's processor support list database. The next-generation APUs, codenamed Picasso, are set to replace the current Raven Ridge family.

Raven Ridge chips are based of the Zen CPU and Vega GPU microarchitectures. GlobalFoundries produces these parts with the 14nm manufacturing process. Picasso, on the other hand, is rumored to feature the updated Zen+ CPU microarchitecture while retaining the Vega GPU microarchitecture. GlobalFoundries will reportedly produce the Picasso chips on the 12nm node.

AMD has the habit of offering different variants of the same APU. The PRO variants reportedly comes with better chip quality and brings improved security and enterprise features and a longer warranty. Their performance should be near identical to their non-PRO counterparts.

The GE variants, on the other hand, perform slightly slower than the base models. The reason is because the GE variants focus heavily on being energy-efficient and adhere to the 35W TDP (thermal design power) envelope.

Ryzen 3 3200GE & Ryzen 5 3400GE

Model Cores / Threads

Base Clock L2 Cache TDP

Ryzen 5 3400GE

4 / 8

3.3 GHz

2MB

35W

Ryzen 5 2400GE

4 / 8

3.2 GHz

2MB

35W

Ryzen 3 3200GE

4 / 4

3.3 GHz 2MB 35W Ryzen 3 2200GE

4 / 4

3.2 GHz 2MB

35W

