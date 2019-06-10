AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3400G: More Power, Even Better Value

AMD has announced the latest Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3400G APUs (Accelerated Processing Units) at the "Next Horizon Gaming" event. As you can probably guess by the Ryzen 3000-series branding, the new APUs are the generational successors to the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G parts.
Like its antecesor, the Ryzen 3 3200G continues to be a quad-core processor without the simultaneous multithreading (SMT) technology. However, it does come with a few surprises like higher operating clocks and more cache. The Ryzen 3 3200G has a 3.6 GHz base clock, 4 GHz boost clock and 6MB of cache.
The Ryzen 3 3200G employs Radeon Vega 8 graphics clocked at 1,250 MHz, which is 150 MHz faster than the Ryzen 3 2200G's iGPU (Integrated Graphics Processing Unit). AMD includes the Wraith Stealth CPU cooler with the Ryzen 3 3200G. Despite all the aformentioned improvements, the Ryzen 3 3200G still has a 65W TDP (thermal design power) and comes with a friendly $99 price tag.
|Model
|Cores /Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache
|Graphics
|iGPU Base Clock
|TDP
|Suggested Price
|Ryzen 5 3400G
|4 / 8
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|6MB
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|1400 MHz
|65W
|$149
|Ryzen 5 2400G
|4 / 8
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|4MB
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|1250 MHz
|65W
|$170
|Ryzen 3 3200G
|4 / 4
|3.6 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|6MB
|Radeon Vega 8
|1250 MHz
|65W
|$99
|Ryzen 3 2200G
|4 / 4
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|4MB
|Radeon Vega 8
|1100 MHz
|65W
|$100
The Ryzen 5 3400G is touted as having the world's most powerful integrated graphics on a processor. The chip is equipped with four cores, eight threads and 6MB of cache. It runs with a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock. According to AMD, the Ryzen 5 3400G features high-quality metal TIM (thermal interface material) and support for automatic PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) overclocking.
While it retains the same Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics, the Ryzen 5 3400G's iGPU operates with a 1,400 MHz base clock. Once again, we're looking at a 150 MHz improvement over the existing Ryzen 5 2400G. AMD's Wraith Spire CPU cooler is included with this SKU. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 5 3400G is expected to cost $149, which is even cheaper than the Ryzen 5 2400G that debuted at $170.
According to AMD's internal benchmarks, its Radeon RX Vega 11 is significantly faster than Intel's UHD Graphics 630 iGPU. From a gaming perspective, the Ryzen 5 3400G is capable of providing smooth gameplay above 30 frames per second at 1920x1080 resolution. However, AMD didn't specify which graphic presets were used in the tests.