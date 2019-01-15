AOC Launches 27-Inch eSports-Ready VA Screen with 1ms Response Time

AOC, a subsidiary company of Philips, has just announced the launch of two brand-new gaming screens aimed at bolstering and updating its AGON arsenal of panels: the AG273QCG, and the AG273QCX.

AG273QCG - Nvidia G-Sync

First up on the list is the QCG variant. A 27-inch G-Sync screen with 1ms response, 2560x1440 resolution, and an 1800R curved display, it comes packing a brightness of 400 nits, and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it particularly peppy. It also comes with built-in speakers, a deployable headphone stand and, of course, an RGB light ring in the back.

AG273QCX - AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

By far the more intriguing of the two offerings, however, is the QCX AMD variant. Featuring the same 2560x1440 res and 1800R curvature as the QCG, it’s also HDR 400 compliant thanks to the VA panel found at its core. What’s particularly impressive about that, is that AOC is quoting it as a 1ms G2G response time, achieved in part thanks to a unique “strobe technique”, running alongside AMD’s FreeSync 2 HDR profiles to reduce input lag.

On top of that it also packs in a refresh rate of 144 Hz, excellent viewing angles, and an impressive 3000:1 contrast ratio, really bringing those colors forward compared to its Nvidia rival. This makes it ideal for gamers and eSports enthusiasts, if that 1MS response time holds up to the claim. You of course also get that deployable headphone stand, and RGB light ring on the back too, if that’s your jam.

The only downside? The price. In the UK, you are looking at £720 for the G-Sync model, or £630 for the FreeSync2 QCX. Ouch. Things in the U.S. are a lot better however, with the FreeSync model available for $500, although there’s no comment on the G-Sync variant’s price just yet.