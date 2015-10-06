AOC Introduces 24- And 27-inch FreeSync 144 Hz Gaming Monitors

With FreeSync displays coming steadily from every major display manufacturer, prices have been dropping with each new model introduction. AOC has achieved a new level of value with its new G2460PF and G2770PF FreeSync monitors.

At 24 and 27 inches, respectively, both screens utilize 1920 x 1080 resolution TN panels with a claimed 1 ms response time. Also of note is their 144 Hz refresh rates. Although this is the norm for G-Sync products, some FreeSync panels top out at lower speeds. At press time, we aren't sure if FreeSync works up to the max rate, but our reviews so far have shown that beyond 100 Hz or so, FreeSync and G-Sync both have little impact on motion quality.

At a more real-world 40-80 fps, however, FreeSync means that you'll never see a torn frame or any stutter. Smooth motion and low lag are the order of the day, even with more budget-oriented video boards.

And speaking of budget, pricing for these new models has been set at $269 for the 24-inch and $359 for the 27-inch model. These prices are valid from Newegg at present. Thanks to the fact that FreeSync requires no additional hardware like G-Sync does, it looks like you'll save around $200 over a G-Sync screen with the same size and panel tech. Further, because the user experience is pretty much the same from both technologies, it comes down to what graphics hardware you choose and what your overall budget is.

Sometimes inexpensive gaming monitors cut out features in order to showcase new technologies. AOC has not gone this route. Both screens include USB hubs, though they're version 2.0 only. You also get two-watt stereo speakers and four-way adjustable stands. The panels are also flicker-free, with constant-current LED backlights. No pulse-width modulation is used, which means a more comfortable experience for all users.

Inputs include VGA, HDMI with MHL, DisplayPort and DVI. Operation at 144 Hz is possible over both DVI and DisplayPort, but only the latter allows for FreeSync.

While we always hope for more choices in IPS gaming screens, TN is still the best way to achieve both high speed and low price. Our reviews have shown that except for off-axis image quality, you won't be giving up contrast or color accuracy by going with TN. And you'll save quite a bit of cash in the process.

Both monitors are available now.

