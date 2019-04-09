Asetek Delivers SFF AIO CPU Cooler: 92mm Radiator, 6th Gen Pump

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, has announced the 645LT, an AIO liquid cooler specifically targeting small form factor (SFF) PC cases. In order to fit within some of these small chassis, including the diminutive Dan Case A4-SFX which it was designed for, the cooler uses a 92 mm radiator, along with 90-degree swivel connectors where the tubing meets the radiator. This gives the device a smaller footprint when compared to the more common 120 mm and larger radiators.

The 645LT uses Asetek’s 6th generation pump (its newest), which runs up to 2,800 RPM. The tube is 250 mm, allowing for flexibility and ease of installation. The 92 mm radiator uses a 92 mm fan with a maximum height of 15 mm, yielding a small footprint in all dimensions. Asetek didn't specify if a fan is included, but its website shows a Noctua fan in one of the images. Total power use for the unit comes in at just over 2 W - sipping on power and not adding a lot of heat into the loop. The AIO supports Intel's LGA 115x, 1366, 2011, 2011-3 and 2066 CPU sockets. For AMD CPUs, only AM4 is listed as compatible.

Credit: AsetekPerformance on the 645LT is rated at a 38.5 delta T in Cinebench and 3DMark Time Spy (63 degree Celsius temperatures), while Prime95 Small FFT has a 48.5 delta T. No mention of the wattage load to get those values, however. A single 92 mm radiator, depending on many factors, should be able to keep most CPUs cool, but overclocking may be limited. Such is the trade-off with a SFF system at times.

The Asetek 645LT AIO CPU Cooler is said to be available now at Overclockers.UK (there was no listing yet at the time of publishing), as well as SFFLab for $99.