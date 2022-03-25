Intel Arc A370M GPU Gets Benchmarked in Ashes of the Singularity

Yet another A370M benchmark has been released to the public to see. Twitter user @BenchLeaks has shared a new Ashes of the Singularity benchmark featuring a notebook powered by an Alder Lake i7 mobile CPU and the new Arc A370M GPU. Performance appears to be in the ballpark of a GTX 750 Ti or mobile GTX 1060 which means that this card my not make it to our list of best graphics cards.

The Arc A370M GPU will be Intel's first mobile discrete GPU being released to the masses and is built on Intel's brand new Arc Alchemist GPU microarchitecture. Intel has promised a March 30th release date for the new GPU, so expect new notebooks to arrive sometime next week with this new discrete mobile graphics engine.

The Arc A370M managed a 38.3 FPS average in the Ashes of the Singularity run, using the minimum quality preset with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. This is effectively the lowest quality preset the game is capable of running at. As ever with leaks, take the news with a pinch of salt.

[AOTS] Unknown GPUCPU: Intel Core i7-12700H (20T)GPU: Intel Arc A370Mhttps://t.co/yLkfUmaVyqMarch 24, 2022 See more

The total specs of the system include a Core i7-12700H with 20 cores, packing 32GB of memory, so the GPU shouldn't be starved for resources from the CPU. According to Ashes of the Singularity's benchmark browser, the 38.3 FPS average coincides with other benchmark results from users packing a mobile GTX 1060 with an older hexa-core i7-8750H, and a GTX 750 Ti result paired to an i7-7400 quad-core CPU.

Keep in mind that Ashes of the Singularity is heavily dependent on the CPU more so than other games, so comparing the frame rates against the GPU models alone might not be accurate. Plus, Ashes isn't a great benchmark for perfectly comparing GPUs against each other in the first place, so take these results with a grain of salt.

Still, the A370M's rather weak performance is backed up by previous evidence that it will be an entry-level competitor to the likes of Nvidia's GTX 1650 Super. Rumored specifications for the A370M also back this up with the GPU packing just 128 EUs -- a smidge higher than Intel's own flagship Xe integrated graphics featuring 96 EUs.

We will know more about the A370M once it finally arrives later next week, but for now, all leaked evidence points to this GPU being one of Intel's weakest discrete GPUs in its new line-up.