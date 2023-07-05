ASRock Quietly Launches Low Profile Arc A380 Graphics Card

ASRock has quietly added a low-profile Arc A 380 graphics card to its line-up. The board is compatible with many compact PCs, and draws all of its power via the PCIe interface.

ASRock's Arc A380 Low Profile 6GB (A380 LP 6G) graphics card carries Intel's ACM-G11 graphics processor with 1024 stream processors that operates at 2.0 GHz that is mated with 6GB of GDDR6 memory using a 96-bit interface. The card consumes less than 75W of power and does not need an auxiliary power connector, which means that small form factor machines and refurbished older PCs can take advantage of a newer GPU.

While the A380 LP 6G uses a low-profile design and therefore is compatible with the vast majority of small form-factor PCs, it also uses a dual-slot cooling system, which limits its compatibility with the tiniest systems.

Another peculiarity of ASRock's Arc A380 Low Profile 6GB graphics card is that it only has two display outputs — one DisplayPort 2.0 and one HDMI 2.0b. This limits usage of the board for applications that need more than two monitors. But if you are a power user and need more monitor outputs, then perhaps you need something from our list of best graphics cards.

ASRock's low-profile Arc A380 graphics board is clearly not aimed at gamers, but could make a lot of sense for simplistic office PCs as well as home theater PCs (HTPCs) that can certainly benefit from its form-factor.

Pricing of ASRock's low-profile graphics card is unclear. Keeping in mind that ASRock's A380 LP 6G is not the only low-profile Intel-based graphics card on the market and has certain limitations that prevent its usage for professional applications, we do not think that this will be a too expensive product.