Watch Us Play 'Astroneer' On Twitch At 1pm PST

We’re celebrating another end to the work week with our Twitch stream, which starts at 1 p.m. PST today. This time around, we’re going to play Astroneer, a space-based, early access game from System Era Softworks.

Astroneer puts you on an alien planet, and your job is to survive by scavenging resources and creating your own colony. However, you’ll need to stay alive in order to create your new home. When you’re not tethered to your pod you will continuously lose oxygen, but it’s possible to stay alive far away from home base by building additional tethers. You’ll also have a handy tool that can dig through the ground to find resources, flatten surfaces, or even add to the landscape.



All of the resources gathered will be used to create tools that can help you survive, such as additional oxygen tanks or an attachable solar panel to provide additional power to your digging tool. You can also use them to expand your base. You can create a smelter to process ore, for example, or build a vehicle bay to create buggies so you can travel faster.

As far as early development is concerned, System Era Softworks mentioned on the game’s Steam page that it aims to have a finished version of Astroneer in one to two years. By then, players will be able to create larger and more complex bases and structures, travel to more planets, and find rare items. For now, there are a handful of planets to explore, and a limited number of buildings to create. We’re going to see how far we can get in the two-hour session and try not to die of oxygen deprivation in the process. Wish us luck.