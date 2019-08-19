Asus 15.6-inch Ryzen 7 Powered Gaming Laptop now $1199.99

credit: AsusIf you are still looking for a gaming laptop for the new school year, then Newegg has an offer that might be worth checking out. Today, the 15.6-inch Asus Tuf gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 for $1199.99 with the code 86FDHS7 at checkout. That's $200 off the $1399.99 MSRP.



The Asus features a 15.6-inch FHD ISP display along with a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The laptop comes with 16 GB of DDR4 memory and a 512 GB PCIe SSD. Dual fans help keep the laptop cool, while the RGB backlit keyboard offers customizable keys for colorful gaming.

