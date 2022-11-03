Asus Radeon RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT Arrive With Three 8-pin Connectors

Coming on the heels of AMD's RDNA 3 graphics cards (opens in new tab) announcement earlier tonight, Asus introduced (opens in new tab) its first Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics add-in-boards (AIBs). The new products will feature everything AMD's RDNA 3 architecture has to offer but will feature some TUF Gaming touch by Asus, which includes enhanced power delivery and a large cooling system that promises enhanced overclocking potential.

Asus will offer two Radeon RX 7900-series graphics cards within its TUF Gaming family, including the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX with 6,144 stream processors and 24GB of GDDR6 memory featuring a 384-bit interface as well as the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT with 5,376 stream processors and 20GB of GDDR6 memory featuring a 320-bit bus. Both cards will likely join the ranks of the best graphics cards (opens in new tab) for gaming available in December.

Unfortunately, Asus said nothing about the clock speeds of its TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT/XTX graphics cards. We believe the cards will offer enhanced overclocking potential compared to reference design-based products. The reason is that both boards will use a 17+4-phase voltage regulating module featuring high-current power stages and solid-state 20K capacitors. Furthermore, to realize the potential of the new VRM, the boards will rely on using three eight-pin PCIe auxiliary power connectors, which will deliver up to 450W of power to enable the higher overclocking potential for the new AMD RDNA 3 GPU.

(Image credit: Asus)

To provide better cooling compared to reference AIBs and competing graphics boards powered by AMD's new Big Navi 3x GPU, Asus equipped its TUF Gaming boards with a refined TUF cooling system. The new 3.63-wide cooler features a die-cast aluminum shroud and backplate comprising a new radiator with a 22.8% larger dissipation area. It also has new fans and an airflow design that promises 13.8% more airflow and 8% more static pressure than previous-generation TUF Gaming boards. As usual, the cooling systems will have a 3D acrylic TUF logo with ARGB lighting on the edge of the shroud.

As for display outputs, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900-series boards will come equipped with three DisplayPort 2.1 and one HDMI 2.1 to enable high-resolution high-framerate gaming.

For some reason, Asus did not reveal anything about its ROG Strix Radeon RX 7900 XT and ROG Strix Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics boards today. Still, we suspect that the company's engineers are busy working on more advanced Radeon RX 7900-series products, so stay tuned.

Asus did not disclose pricing or availability dates for its TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards. Traditionally, the company is among the first AIBs to roll out custom models based on the latest graphics processors, and we do not think this time will be an exception.