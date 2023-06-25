Asus ROG Flow X13 Gaming Laptop Drops to $899 at Best Buy for Today Only

Right now, at Best Buy, you can find the Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop for $899, down from its usual price of $1599. This is part of a deal that expires after today. A few editions of this laptop are available with different specs—it’s worth noting this is for the RTX 3050 model.

We reviewed another version of the Asus ROG Flow X13 laptop in 2021, but the specs are different and not directly comparable with today’s deal. However, you can check it out to understand what we thought about the overall design, as some aspects are shared.

Asus ROG Flow X13 Gaming Laptop RTX 3050: was $1599, now $899 at Best Buy

This offer applies to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card edition and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor. It has a 13.4-inch touchscreen, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM.

This gaming laptop comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card that outputs a 13.4-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200px. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a brightness of 500 Nits. This edition of the Asus ROG Flow X13 relies on an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, which has a base speed of 3.3GHz and can reach up to 4.9GHz with max boost enabled.

Users receive a 1TB internal SSD for storage and 16GB of LPDDR4X for memory. Port-wise, it comes with an HDMI output, one USB Type-A port, and two USB Type-C ports. A 3.5mm jack is included to connect external audio peripherals. It’s also fitted with a built-in mic and a 720p webcam.

