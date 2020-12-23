The Asus ROG Gladius II Mouse Is Down to $49

Gamers on a budget deserve pretty things too. Which is why it's great that, as of today, you can pick up the black version of the RGB-heavy Asus ROG Gladius II mouse for $49 at B&H. There's also a pink version available, but the lowest price we could find for it is $69.

Asus ROG Gladius II Mouse: was $69, now $49 at B&H

This gaming mouse from Asus was $69 but you can find it today for just $49. It has RGB LEDs and a 12,000 DPI optical sensor.

The Asus ROG Gladius II gaming mouse has a 12,000 DPI optical sensor, and you can adjust the DPI using a DPI adjustment button that's right under the scroll wheel.

It also has a polling rate of 1000 Hz, uses a detachable braided cable and connects using a USB Type-A interface. There are also 3 side buttons that can be programmed with custom macros.



What really stands out here is the Asus Aura Sync RGB lighting, which surrounds the scroll wheel and the bottom of the mouse and can be customized through Asus' Aura Sync app.

Visit the Asus ROG Gladius II product page at B&H photo for more details and checkout options.