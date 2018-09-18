Asus Lays Down the Hammer With New ROG Thor PSUs

Asus originally revealed its ROG Thor PSUs during Computex 2018 and today revealed more details, including a highly competitive $250 price tag for the flagship unit. 

The fresh Asus ROG Thor PSU line currently consists of two models with 1200W and 850W capacities. The 1200W is based on the Seasonic Prime Platinum platform, while the 850W uses Seasonic's Focus Plus Platinum platform.

Both units feature some modifications, since they are equipped with a small OLED screen on their sides, which shows the AC power that the PSU draws from the wall socket. This is our first objection, since this screen is in a barely usable location, and on top of that, it only shows AC watts. Since Asus/Seasonic went through the trouble of modifying the platforms, we wish they took the extra step of adding DC power monitoring as well. This could drive efficient readings, which are of high importance to the majority of users.

 

Another major difference from the original Seasonic platforms are the double ball-bearing fans, the addressable RGB lighting, which can be controlled through an Aura Sync-compatible Asus ROG motherboard, and the large heat sinks at the internals, which, according to Asus, help to greatly reduce output noise in both units. This is something that we will have to verify on our own, of course.

The ROG Thor power supplies will be available worldwide in late September. The 1200W unit will cost around 250 bucks. There is no price information about the 850W currently available.

ROG Thor 1200W Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
Model Number
ASUS RTSS01-1200P1
Max. DC Output1200W
Efficiency80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91 percent)
NoiseTBA
Modular✓ (Fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling135mm Double-Ball Bearing Fan (PLA13525B12M)
Semi-Passive Operation✓ (Selectable)
Dimensions (W x H x D) 152 x 88 x 192mm
Weight5.22lb (2.37kg)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Number of EPS connectors2
Number of PCIe connectors8
Number of SATA connectors14
Number of 4-pin Molex connectors
5
Warranty12 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252510030.3
Watts1251200153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1200

ROG Thor 850 Technical Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
Model Number
ASUS RTSS02-850P1
Max. DC Output850W
Efficiency80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%)
NoiseTBA
Modular✓ (Fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling135mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (PLA13525B12M)
Semi-Passive Operation✓ (Selectable)
Dimensions (W x H x D) 152 x 88 x 162mm
Weight4.06lb (1.84kg)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Number of EPS connectors2
Number of PCIe connectors4
Number of SATA connectors10
Number of 4-pin Molex connectors5
Warranty10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps20207130.3
Watts100852153.6
Total Max. Power (W)852

About the author
Aris Mpitziopoulos

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.

  • redgarl
    Are they Nvidia only Power Supplies?
  • Ninjawithagun
    Anonymous said:
    Are they Nvidia only Power Supplies?


    Your question makes no sense. Power supplies are not proprietary to which graphics card you have.
