Snag an Asus 4K Gaming Monitor for Just $240

If your home office is feeling bland, an upgrade to sharper image quality could be just what you need. The best 4K gaming monitors come at a premium, but if you’re looking to add more pixels to casual gaming as well as general productivity, the Asus VP28UQG is worth a look. With the best Prime Day deals on tech continuing today, the monitor is on sale for just $240 .

The 28-inch VP28UQG is billed as a gaming monitor. Hardcore players will want something with a higer refresh rate; however, casual gamers may be able to make do with the TN panel’s 60 Hz refresh rate accompanied by a 1ms response time AMD FreeSync for fighting screen tearing. Asus also says the monitor supports Adaptive-Sync with Nvidia graphics cards, despite it lacking G-Sync certification. You should be able to get it to run G-Sync by following the directions in our How to Run G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor article.

The VP28UQG should be usable in a well-lit environment, offering a max brightness of 300 nits. As a TN panel, we don’t expect brilliant contrast (it’s specced at 1,000:1) or colors. However, at this price it looks like a decent entryway to 4K

