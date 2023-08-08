Asus Zenbook 14 Q410 2.8K OLED Laptop Only $499 at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can find the Asus Zenbook 14 Q410 for one of its best prices to date. It has a recommended price of $799 but is currently marked down to $499. It’s not clear for how long the $300 discount will be made available.

This deal is notable for its 13th Gen Intel processor and 2.8K OLED touchscreen display. For a laptop with these specs in this price range, it’s definitely worth a look whether you’re in the market for something casual or a little beefy for media purposes.

Asus Zenbook 14 Q410 2.8K OLED Laptop: now $499 at Best Buy (was $799)

Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Core i5 13500H processor which can reach up to 4.7GHz. It’s accompanied by Intel Iris Xe graphics which outputs to a 14.5-inch touchscreen OLED panel with a resolution of 2880 x 1800px. For storage, users get a 512GB internal SSD to take advantage of which connects using a PCIe 4.0 interface. This is alongside 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 for memory.

The Zenbook 14 Q410 has an integrated mic and 1080p webcam for video conferencing. A 3.5mm jack is also available for audio peripherals. As far as ports go, it has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI ports, two Display Ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 port and one USB Type-C port. It’s powered by a 10Hr battery and is supported by Asus with a limited 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

