Best UK Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Gaming Laptops, CPUs, Monitors and More

When and What is Prime Day?

It’s not long now until the shopping behemoth that is Amazon Prime Day is upon us once again. Starting this Tuesday, July 12th, and lasting 48 hours until the end of Wednesday, July 13th, this is one of the biggest sales events in the calendar year, and a great time to find savings on popular items that you’ve had your eye on. For Amazon, Prime Day is the biggest sales event of the year, even eclipsing the sales from the Black Friday Juggernaut.

With Prime Day launching soon, what do you need to know beforehand? To begin with, you need to be a Prime Member to make the most of the Prime Day deals, although you can still shop on Prime Day without an active membership, you will miss out on some of the exclusive deals. To get an Amazon Prime Membership, you must sign up for either a free trial (if you don’t already have a Prime Membership) or pay a monthly subscription fee of £7.99 or £79 annually.

Prime Day originally came about in 2015 as an event to mark the 20th anniversary of Amazon and has ballooned in size over the years, also giving Amazon a mid-year sales event outside of Black Friday and the Holiday season.

More than Prime Day

Don't forget, it's not just about Amazon Prime Day! Competitors of Amazon will all be taking the opportunity to jump on this faux holiday sales extravaganza and promote their sales. Companies like Dell, Lenovo, Overclockers, CCL, and Ebuyer have their own sales events that coincide with Prime Day.

We will be researching great deals and bargains to help you save a few pounds (or a few hundred) on PC hardware and peripherals. So If you're looking for a new or second monitor, or those old gaming headphones are looking a little worse for wear then hopefully we've got you covered.

This page will be updated continuously during the Amazon Prime Day sales event, so if any new deals pop up they will be listed here. Be sure to check back for any updates.

Make Sure You’re a Prime Member

To make the most of the Prime Day deals, you have to have an Amazon Prime Membership and you can go about this in two ways:

1. Sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime (opens in new tab)

As long as you're not already a member of Amazon Prime you can try out Prime free for 30-days, but you do have to remember to cancel if you don't want to be charged a reoccurring subscription fee after that period.

2. Monthly/Annual Subscription

Currently, a monthly subscription is £7.99 and an annual subscription is £79 for the year. You do get other perks with membership like Prime Video and Prime Music and of course delivery perks.

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was £749, now £599 at Dell (opens in new tab)

With graphics powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and an AMD 5600H CPU, this laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 resolution screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. To keep the price low, compromises have been made on the size of the SSD (256GB) and RAM (8GB).

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was £1,199, now £898 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This MSI Katana model contains an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. This gaming laptop also comes with a 15-inch FHD 144Hz screen with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was £849, now £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lenovo manages to squeeze some gaming components into this Ideapad and create a budget version of the Legion series of laptops. With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD inside, this laptop is more than capable of playing the latest games.

Best Amazon Prime Day Monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was £378, now £299 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Available on sale right now, the S2721DGFA is one of our favourite monitors and sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 165Hz refresh rate in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

(opens in new tab) AOC U28G2XU/BK 4K Ultra HD 28-Inch IPS WLED Gaming Monitor: was £569, now £399 at Curry's (opens in new tab)

This high-resolution 3840 x 2160p 4K gaming monitor from AOC measures 28-inches and has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time. The panel is IPS, and the monitor's stand is height and tilt adjustable.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 32-Inch Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was £599, now £499 at Curry's (opens in new tab)

This rather large 32-inch curved gaming monitor from Samsung has a QHD 2560 x 1440p resolution on its QLED panel, with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. You will need a powerful graphics card to max out the FPS on this monitor.

Best Amazon Prime Day CPU deals

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was £449, now £429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The fastest CPU for gaming - the Ryzen 7 5800X3D has a few pounds knocked off of its retail price at the moment if you're looking to save some money on this high-end CPU. With 8 cores and boost clocks of up to 4.5GHz, combined with a massive 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU powers high frame rates in gaming applications.

Best Amazon Prime Day SSD Deals

(opens in new tab) Western Digital Black SN850 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD: was £412, now £240 at CCL Computers (opens in new tab)

The WD Black SN850 Gen 4 SSD has speeds up to 7000 MB/s read and 5300 MB/s write. This 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD is a great compact storage solution with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe M.2 1TB SSD (+Heatsink): was £229, now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The FireCuda 530 from Seagate is a superfast Gen4 SSD. with read speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, this drive is fantastic for gaming. This particular model also comes in a fitted heatsink for extra cooling and is compatible with Sony's PlayStation 5 console for extra storage.

(opens in new tab) 2TB WD Blue SN550: was £170, now £142 at Scan (opens in new tab)

This PCIe 3.0 drive provides 2,600MB/s read and 1800MB/s write speeds, alongside a large 2TB capacity. Although this is not the fastest drive around, it's a great price for such a large capacity M.2 SSD.

Best Amazon Prime Day GPU Deals

(opens in new tab) Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC LHR: was £609, now £519 at Ebuyer (opens in new tab)

This Zotac RTX 3070 has a boost clock of 1755MHz, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit bus running at speeds of 14Gbps.

(opens in new tab) MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Ventus LHR: was £549, now £469 at Ebuyer (opens in new tab)

The MSI RTX 3060 Ti Ventus uses a dual-fan cooling solution to keep cool when under load. With core clocks able to boost to 1665MHz and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, this card is a powerful mid-tier gaming GPU capable of running all of the latest games and making use of ray-tracing if available in-game.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC: was £818, now £649 at Overclockers (opens in new tab)

This powerful GPU comes with a core clock of 2045 MHz, that's able to boost to 2285 MHz thanks to its 4608 stream processors. It also supports 16GB of GDDR6 memory, so this card has more than enough VRAM for all of the latest games, and some future-proofing.

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC: was £1,154, now £1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a pre-built gaming PC rather than constructing your own, then the Acer Predator Orion 3000 is worth considering. With an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, Intel 12th Gen Core i5-12400 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

Best Amazon Prime Day Keyboards, Mice, and Headset deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Seiren Mini Microphone - Black: was £59, now £34 at Curry's (opens in new tab)

The Razer Seiren Mini is an ultra-compact microphone that does the job but doesn't take up too much room on your desk. This cardioid mic has a frequency response of 20 - 20,000 Hz and a built-in shock mount to avoid unintentional vibration pickup. Connecting via USB, this microphone is compatible with PC, Mac, and various consoles.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £74, now £32 at Curry's (opens in new tab)

Ultra-light and wire-free, the Pulsfire Haste from HyperX is an attractive-looking mouse for use in FPS gaming. With a long battery life of 100 hours and a 16K DPI sensor - this mouse should serve you well in the most hectic of gaming situations.