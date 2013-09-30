BitFenix Announces the Phenom and Phenom M Cases

BitFenix has launched its new range of Phenom enclosures which are constructed from the company’s patented SofTouch steel and forgo the 5.25-inch optical drive bay for increased internal space.
Unlike many other compact enclosures, neither the micro-ATX Phenom or micro-ITX Phenom M have made any sacrifices in the cooling department by providing support for water-cooling radiators of up to 240 mm (top) and 120 mm (rear), two pre-installed 120 mm Spectre fans with anti-dust filters, and the ability to mount two additional 120 mm fans on the top and either a single 230 mm or two 120 mm fans on the bottom.
|Case
|Phenom
|Phenom M
|Dimensions
|250 x 330 x 374 mm
|250 x 330 x 374 mm
|Motherboard Support
|Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
|Mini-ITX
|Drive Bays
|5 x 3.5-inch (4+1 with adapter)5 x 3.5-inch (2+2+1 with adapter)
|6 x 3.5-inch (5+1 with adapter)11 x 2.5-inch (5+2+2+1+1 with adapter)
|Expansion Slots
|5 with VentilationSupport for CrossFireX / SLI
|2 with Ventilation
|Max Graphics Card Length
|320 mm
|320 mm
|Max CPU Cooler Height
|160 mm
|175 mm
The BitFenix Phenom and Phenom M will be available in either Matte White or Matte Black and will retail at €79.90 ($108) and €69.90 ($95) excluding VAT.
Would have loved to see the Optical Bay. Least the Prodigy has it.
I have seen some people mention that the maximum length gotta be 160 but there are also folks who say it shouldn't be a problem. can you help? thanks!