Bitspower Shares New RGB Monoblock for CPU, VRM Cooling

Bitspower has released a new monoblock for their Sobek Z390 range. This SKU is designed exclusively for the Asus ROG Maximus XI Apex motherboard (product number BP-MBASMXIA). The monoblock is configured to cool both the CPU and VRM simultaneously, along with a unique look that includes RGB LEDs.

(Image credit: Bitspower)

The top of the block is made of acrylic, is completely transparent, showing the path of the liquid through its innards. The clear top looks to give off a nice glow when the RGB LEDs are turned on. The Digital RGB LEDs plug into a 4-pin RGB or 3-pin digital RGB header and supports Asus Aura Sync software to control the lighting.

The block itself is constructed of C1100 copper with fine microchannels used to cool the CPU. The copper is coated with what Bitspower says is a high durability nickel finished in silver. The monoblock uses a direct water injection design, where the CPU is first cooled using the water, followed by the liquid being directed over the VRMs. A larger channel is used to route the water to the VRMs then out of the block.

Bitspower's Sobek Z390 line of monoblocks offer a few different blocks to support other boards, including the MSI MEG Z390 Godlike, MSI Z390M Gaming Edge, Asus ROG Maximus XI Extreme and Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi), in case you do not happen to own the Asus ROG Maximus XI Apex.

The block is TWD 4,805 or around $155 and is available now through the Bitspower website.