CableMod Finally Outs Universal PSU Extension Cables

Since CableMod’s debut, the custom cable group has come out with luxury cable sets for a number of the most popular power supplies, but these sets are expensive and weren’t available for all PSUs. A couple months ago, CableMod released its DIY cable extensions, which made it a little easier to make your own custom cables, but it still didn’t have any universal sets – until today.

The kits are very straightforward, containing the four most essential cables that are typically visible. These are the 24-pin ATX cable, 8-pin (or 4+4 pin) EPS connector, and two PCI-Express power cables. The ATX power cables are 30 cm long, while the other cables are all 45 cm in length. You install them by adding them at the end of the power supply's standard cables, so things can get quite cluttered in the cable management area.

For options, just about any combination imaginable is available. These range from many different color options and combinations to different included PCI-Express power cables. Some kits come with two 6-pin cables, while others come with one 6-pin and one 8-pin. The reason for that is simple: If you have a graphics card with two 6-pin connectors, you wouldn’t want to have two power pins dangling around in sight. The color options are black, blue, green, orange, white, yellow, and red. Sets are also available in those colors, mixed with black for two-tone cables.

Of course, if you want different color combinations, different connectors, or different cable lengths, you can always still make your own cables with the DIY Cable Extensions.

With this release, CableMod also announced its SATA Data cables, which are meant to be equally beautiful. These will also be available in black, white, red, green, blue, yellow, and orange.

The cables kits are available at Performance-PCs.com for $29.95, with the SATA cables listed there too for $7.95 each.

Update, 12/04/2015, 1:19am PT: Pricing and availability added.

