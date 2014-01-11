Cooler Master Launches New Case And Power Options at CES

Hard launched this week, Cooler Master's Elite 110 supports a Mini ITX motherboard, dual-slot graphics card and full-sized power supply within a tiny 11.1 x 8.2 x 10.3 inch cube. Its 120 mm intake fan is offset away from the graphics card to enable installation of single fan liquid cooing radiators, though the taks of those radiators may still get in the way.

Cooler Master is also previewing its HAF XC full-ATX mini-cube, which is designed for both horizontal and vertical orientation. The CM logo flips to conform to the new position.

If neither of those suit your build, you might enjoy a customizable case from Cooler Master's Stacker series. They're adding new panel options for those who simply can't buy a perfect configuration.

Large systems often need extra power. Leaving no customer in the dark, Cooler Master showed off its upcoming V1200 power supply. It promises an 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency rating, has fully modular cables, and is quoted as operating noiselessly when under 30 percent of its rated load.