CES 2019 Day 5 Wrap-Up: Trains and Robots and Cases, Oh My

CES 2019 is coming to a close. Companies are packing up their booths, journalists are preparing for their flights home, and Las Vegas is getting ready to return to whatever passes for normalcy in the city of sin. It won't be long before the week-long celebration of consumer electronics is but a fading memory--at least until it comes time to wonder when companies actually plan to release the gadgets and gizmos they revealed this week.

Catch up on all the coverage you missed from earlier this week at these links--Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4--then check out today's news:

Let's Get a Little Weird

Companies announce new systems, components, and peripherals all the time. But CES is often where they decide to do something a little crazy--and we aren't talking about what happens at some of the after-hours parties. Read through some of these stories to see what we mean:

A Case of the...Cases

For anyone who hasn't been to CES before, the show floor is actually divided between several buildings, with the major companies getting the most space at the main location, and smaller companies sent over to satellite buildings. Once you get to those buildings, you're guaranteed to see more phone cases than any one person should ever behold. There are PC cases around, too, of couse.

The Best of the Rest

Here's our usual list of items that don't neatly fit into the other categories:

You can keep track of everything we produce from and about CES here on our CES 2019 tag page, and of course follow us on Twitter and Facebook to keep apprised via social media.