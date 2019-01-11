Trending

Tiny, 6-inch Laptop Has More Ports Than Some Ultrabooks

GPD, a Shenzhen, China based technology company that specializes in miniature laptops, is at it again. In a well-hidden CES booth in a tent outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the company showed us its new Micro PC, a 6-inch laptop with a dedicated touchpad, 720p display and Intel Celeron N4100 CPU.

The device is due to launch as an Indiegogo campaign in February with a backer price of $300. Previous products from the company have also launched on the crowdfunding website.

GPD Micro PC
CPUIntel Celeron N4100
RAM4 GB DDR4
GPUIntel UHD Graphics 600
Display6-inch, 1280 x 720
Storage128GB SSD
Size153 x 113 x 23.5 millimeters
Weight0.8 pounds / 395 grams

The Micro PC has a bunch of ports on the back, including HDMI, two USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port (for charging) and, for IT professionals who use older parts, a serial port.

The whole package weighs just 395 grams (0.8 pounds) and is just 153 x 113 x 23.5 millimeters. If you're looking for a laptop for some productivity but really don't want to feel the weight of it, GPD has a winning formula. But you'll have to get used to the cramped keyboards, which are a fact of life at this size.

While I'm torn on the usefulness of a PC so small, my editor said he could see using it on the go, especially while standing in line at conferences like, well, CES. But GPD has released these for productivity and gaming before, so there's definitely a market.

  • jason.gress 11 January 2019 03:43
    I have their GPD Win products (both the 1 and 2) and they make great stuff. The GPD Win 2 is fantastic when used within its limitations.
  • jason.gress 11 January 2019 03:45
    (The GPD Win 2 is actually in the picture, the one farthest back with the colored buttons.)
  • Doctor Rob 11 January 2019 03:55
    Why not use like the Ryzen 3 2200U or so.. a LOT faster and not a lot more power usage.. but much more user friendly as everything will run a lot faster?
  • jason.gress 11 January 2019 04:40
    They haven't announced their next products, so who knows. All I know is their Windows-based lines have done very well, so I'm sure they have some new things cooking.
  • mgold10000 11 January 2019 15:15
    So, you-re getting i5-460m level performance back from Q3'10 in a future product. I'll pass...
  • jason.gress 11 January 2019 15:34
    The GPD Win 2 and Pocket 2 are much more powerful, but also much more expensive. You shouldn't expect i7 performance for $300...
  • bloodroses 11 January 2019 15:36
    I had one of their original GPD XD devices. The battery died in 3 months and their support was non-existent. Until they get proper support in the US, I'd have to say a hard pass on anything they make. It is a shame though, as the product seemed nice while it lasted.
  • cryoburner 11 January 2019 18:40
    ...and, for IT professionals who use older parts, a serial port.
    Can you believe Apple doesn't even include a serial port on the macbook air? : 3

    21667272 said:
    So, you-re getting i5-460m level performance back from Q3'10 in a future product. I'll pass...
    This device should technically be a bit faster at multithreaded tasks due to its true quad-core processor compared to the i5-460M's hyperthreaded dual cores, and of course the integrated graphics should be a decent amount faster and the efficiency a lot higher. And to put things in perspective, the Celeron N4100 should actually be faster than the processor in current "mid-range" smartphones costing more than this. For those needing a compact Windows/Linux device to interface with hardware or run certain software in the field, this could be a nice product.

    21665984 said:
    Why not use like the Ryzen 3 2200U or so.. a LOT faster and not a lot more power usage.. but much more user friendly as everything will run a lot faster?
    The N4100 has a 6 watt TDP, while the 2200U has a 15 watt TDP. With a device this small, that might make a notable difference to battery life and thermals.
  • GrimeOne 12 January 2019 04:00
    @Doctor Rob Because of price and heat.
  • Mr_Techman 12 January 2019 20:15
    $395 grand ($395,000) laptop? No thanks.
