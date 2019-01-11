InWin’s 928 Super Tower Is an Aluminum Monster Designed for Intel’s 28-Core CPU

Taiwanese case maker InWin never comes to a trade show without audacious new cases, and CES 2019 was no exception. The massive organic swirl of aluminum that is the Z-Tower (which we first saw at Computex 2018) sat at the center of the company’s booth. But it was the brand-new 928 Super Tower that really caught our attention.

Aside from being one of the biggest cases we saw at the show (or possibly ever) and an attractively designed beast of swooping aluminum and glass, this case was designed with help from Asus, specifically to house its ROG Dominus Extreme X599 motherboard and Intel’s 28-core Xeon W-3175X CPU.

As befitting an upcoming platform that looks to take component and performance excess (not to mention price) to a new level, the 928 Super Tower supports up to four vertically mounted graphics cards (although only one PCIe riser cable will be included in the box), and 12 fans.

There’s also space around behind the motherboard for not one, but two high-wattage power supplies. For storage, you get mounts for six 2.5-inch drives or two 3.5-inch drives, along with what will likely be space on your X599 board for three or more M.2 SSDs and multiple PCIe add-in cards (if you aren’t loading up your x16 slots with graphics cards.

There’s no word yet on availability, but InWin told us the case will likely cost about $600. That’s undoubtedly a high price for a pretty box to hold your parts. But if you can afford what’s likely to be a several-thousand-dollar processor and $1,000-plus motherboard, you can probably also afford the InWin 928 Super Tower to house your ultra-extreme components.