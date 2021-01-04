Asus Hypes New Laptops for CES 2021

Asus is teasing new ROG and TUF gaming laptops which will be revealed next week at CES 2021. Asus did not reveal any specifications for its new tech, but dropped TUF and ROG announcement videos on Twitter. The ROG video subtly says "ROG X13," a model number we haven't seen before. The imagery in each video clearly shows laptops. The company hasn't said anything, but we believe at least some of these laptops could be equipped with Nvidia's highly rumored RTX 30 series mobile GPUs.





SOON. January 12 10AM PST.#CES2021 #ForThoseWhoDare #ROG pic.twitter.com/yXMmzEP8rHJanuary 4, 2021

We've already covered several leaks that feature laptops equipped with Nvidia's yet unannounced Ampere mobile lineup. But perhaps the most interesting is the leaked RTX 3070 mobile benchmarks showing the GPU being just 7% slower than the desktop RTX 3060 Ti, which is quite impressive, you will be getting faster than RTX 2080 Super desktop performance in a laptop, for hopefully a relatively cheap price. Plus you get the added bonus of the 2nd generation RT cores and 3rd generation tensor cores for improved DLSS and ray tracing performance.

We'll know more once CES 2021 hits next week. We already love some of Asus' current laptop designs like the Zephyrus G14, hopefully Asus can build something amazing with RTX 30 series GPUs under the hood.