Get Your Just Desserts: Raspberry Pi Starter Kit For $27

Credit: Vilros

Powerful things definitely come in small packages. If you don't believe us, just ask the people that hacked NASA with a Raspberry Pi. If you're just dipping your foot into the Raspberry Pi world, Vilros has a sweet starter kit that'll get you started in no time. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $26.99.

Vilros' starter kit comes with the Raspberry Pi Zero W board, which features a single-core processor running at 1 GHz paired with 512MB of memory. It has a microSD card slot, mini-HDMI port and two micro-USB ports (one for powering the device and the other for connecting USB devices). There are composite video and reset headers as well. The Raspberry Pi Zero W board feeds off a 2.5A power adapter.

The Raspberry Pi Zero W board measures 66 x 30.5 x 5mm and weights around 9.3 grams so it'll easily fit inside your pockets. The starter kit includes a premium black case so you can carry the Raspberry Pi Zero W around with style. The case comes with three swappable covers: a normal closed cover, a cover with access to the 40-pin GPIO (General-Purpose Input/Output) header and a cover with an opening for the camera. The Raspberry Pi Zero W has its own CSI connector so you can install a Raspberry Pi camera module and turn your little gadget into a spy phone.

The scope of delivery for the starter kit consists of a small heatsink to keep the Raspberry Pi Zero W board cool, HDMI to mini-HDMI adapter, micro-USB OTG (On-The-Go) adapter, camera module adapter, double pin header and plastic legs for the case.

Vilros backs the Raspberry Pi Zero W Basic Starter Kit with a limited one-year warranty.

Learn The Ways Of The Raspberry Pi

