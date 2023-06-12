Chinese Vendor Launches 'Sakura and Snow' 3060 Ti ITX With Pink PCB

So far, no graphics card manufacturer has released a pink GeForce RTX 30/40 or Radeon RX 6000/7000-series board. But a Chinese company called Zephyr has decided to change this with its compact GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ITX (h/t @harukaze5719).

The Zephyr GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ITX is a fairly standard graphics card based on Nvidia's GA104 GPU with 4864 CUDA cores mated with 8GB pf GDDR6X memory using a 256-bit interface and equipped with four display outputs (three DisplayPort and one HDMI). The board is rather small and can fit into compact Mini-ITX systems, but its main selling point is its pink-and-white "Sakura and Snow" color scheme. The main feature of this color scheme is a pink PCB — something we've never encountered before.

While we have seen various graphics cards in pink livery and with pink cooling systems, Zephyr's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ITX is the only board (that we know of) to use a pink PCB. Other 'pink' PC components that we have seen so far have used white- or even black-printed circuit boards — which makes sense, as modders building pink PC rigs are mainly interested in pink coolers and backplates.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti can still be considered one of the best inexpensive graphics cards for now, but this is almost certainly going to change when Nvidia launches its $299 GeForce RTX 4060 — which promises to deliver performance comparable or higher to that of the RTX 3060 Ti — later this month.

(Image credit: @harukaze5719/Twitter)

The popularity of PC modding is the main reason makers of PC hardware release loads of components in various color schemes — from all-white and all-black to violet with graffiti-like spatters of deep purple. Pink, however, has remained relatively rare. Unfortunately, Zephyr appears to be (yet another) small vendor from China that sells select products locally, and is unlikely to make its products available outside outside of the country.

In addition to the Zephyr GeForce RTX 3060 ITX in Sakura and Snow livery, the company also has GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Spindrift in white and blue (with a blue PCB).