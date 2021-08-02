Colorful's New GeForce RTX 3060 Is a Tiny and Elegant GPU

According to a VideoCardz report, Colorful recently has listed the new iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L on its website. Catering to mini-ITX owners, the new Ampere-powered graphics card is a welcomed departure from the unicorn puke that has taken over the hardware world.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L checks in as a dual-slot graphics card with a length of 182mm. Colorful's portrayal of the GeForce RTX 3060, one of the best graphics cards, should fit inside most small form factor systems. Although it remains to be seen, AMD claims that its Radeon RX 6600 XT is faster than Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060. Therefore, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L could end up contending with the ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX.

Deviating from the widespread flashy designs, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L comes with a white-and-silver theme. Colorful equipped the graphics with four heat pipes that are 6mm in diameter to transfer heat away from the GA106 die to the heatsink. Subsequently, a passive small cooling fan works diligently to dissipate the heat.

Image 1 of 4 iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L (Image credit: Colorful) Image 2 of 4 iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L (Image credit: Colorful) Image 3 of 4 iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L (Image credit: Colorful) Image 4 of 4 iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L (Image credit: Colorful)

The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L sports a power delivery subsystem with a 6+2-phase design. It's still based on the GA106 silicon, but comes with Nvidia's improved anti-mining limiter as evidenced by the "L", which refers to the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) series. So, don't expect to see the graphics card hit 48 MH/s on Ethereum. It's limited to around 25 MH/s per Colorful's specification sheet.

The graphics card comes with two vBIOS profiles, which you can alternate with a small, physical button that's located on its bracket. The normal profile restricts the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L to Nvidia's reference specifications, which are a 1,320 MHz base clock and 1,777 MHz boost clock. The overclocked profile dials the boost clock speed up to 1,792 MHz.

Like many other aftermarket GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L retains the 170W TDP (thermal design power) and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. Colorful recommends a power supply with a minimum capacity of 550W for its iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L. The display outputs on the graphics card remain unchanged as well. You still receive one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs.

Colorful unveiled the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC 12G L not so long ago so we haven't been able to find it at a retailer. Given the manufacturer's limited presence outside of the Chinese market, the graphics card may not make its way to U.S. retailers.