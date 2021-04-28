Nvidia's Anti-Mining Ampere GPUs Are Allegedly En Route

VideoCardz has shared an update on Nvidia's revised Ampere graphics cards with the improved anti-mining limiter. According to alleged information obtained from its sources, Nvidia will ship this new "Lite Hash Rate" series in the middle of May. That means some of the best graphics cards should stop being as attractive to miners.

The new outlet highlighted that "Lite Hash Rate" is a term that Nvidia is using to differentiate the new revision from the prior version for its partners. The forthcoming Ampere graphics cards will retain the same model names so consumers, and more specifically Ethereum miners, won't be able to tell the difference between the new and old models. Tools like GPU-Z should be able to pick up the new Ampere offerings since they reportedly sport a new PCI Device ID.

The new revision comes with the same specifications and identical performance. The main difference lies inside the graphics card. The Lite Hash Rate models leverage revamped Ampere silicon, which features the Ethereum anti-mining mechanism. (Let's hope it stays unhacked this time.) It's very likely that the graphics card will also come with Resizable BAR support enabled out of the box.

VideoCardz's sources claim that the GeForce RTX 3090 might be the only Ampere-based model that will not have the anti-mining limiter. It makes sense since the mining performance price to ratio isn't very attractive for cryptocurrency miners. Nonetheless, the GeForce RTX 3090 may to arrive with the GA102-302 silicon for Resizable BAR support.

Nvidia is rumored to deliver the Lite Hash Rate series to its partners mid-May, meaning the new graphics cards should hit the market in June. This should help improve the supply a bit since mixing in the new with the old will make cryptocurrency miners think twice before picking up an Ampere graphics card.