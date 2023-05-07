Colorful Offers Up To $1,000 For Old GPUs In New Trade-In Program

Colorful (via MyDrivers (opens in new tab)) runs a graphics card trade-in program in China for consumers wanting to upgrade to a GeForce RTX 40-series product, which is no stranger to the list of best graphics cards. So if you own a Colorful graphics card and live in China, it's an excellent opportunity to trade your old graphics card.

Unlike the car industry, vendors don't typically run trade-in programs. However, occasionally, they might resort to this tactic to move inventory, especially when sales on the new graphics cards aren't going as projected. Unlike Asus UK's previous trade-in program, Colorful's version offers better value for your old GeForce RTX 20-series (Turing), GeForce GTX 16-series (Turing), or GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics cards. It's a pretty extensive list, too, since Colorful accepts up to 16 different models, spanning from the Turing to Ampere lineups.

Colorful also incentivizes owners of iGame Neptune-series graphics cards, the models with an AIO liquid cooler, with an additional $29 in value. Colorful's promotion is strictly limited to Nvidia GeForce trade-ins in contrast to Asus UK, which also includes AMD Radeon graphics cards. The numbers in the total are peak values, so your used Colorful GeForce graphics card may not get the total amount, depending on its condition.

Qualifying GeForce GPU Trade-Ins

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Value (U.S. Dollar) Value (Yuan) GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $1,041 7,200 GeForce RTX 3090 $810 5,600 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $622 4,300 GeForce RTX 3080 $492 3,400 GeForce RTX 3070 Ti $390 2,700 GeForce RTX 3070 $347 2,400 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti G6X $332 2,300 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $260 1,800 GeForce RTX 3060 12GB $253 1,750 GeForce RTX 3060 8GB $246 1,700 GeForce RTX 3050 $202 1,400 GeForce RTX 2070 Super $231 1,600 GeForce RTX 2070 $217 1,500 GeForce RTX 2060 Super $160 1,100 GeForce RTX 2060 $130 900 GeForce GTX 1660 Super $108 750

Colorful accepts GeForce RTX 3090 Ti models for $1,041, 48% below the Ampere flagship's MSRP. Used GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards usually sell between $600 and $1,100 on eBay, so Colorful's proposition is decent. There are good deals even on older models, such as the GeForce RTX 2060, which came out in 2019. Colorful will exchange the Turing graphics card for $217, equivalent to 38% below the MSRP. eBay sellers ask between $150 to $220 for a second-hand GeForce RTX 2060.

Interested buyers must purchase a GeForce RTX 40-series product from Colorful's official store on Chinese retailer JD.com (opens in new tab) between May 7 and May 21. They have between May 7 to May 31 to send in their used graphics cards. Unfortunately, the owner has to pay the shipping fee. Once the graphics card gets to Colorful's office, the vendor will test it to ensure it works and provide a trade-in value based on its conditions. Colorful will refund the buyer the discounted amount within ten working days after the company receives the used graphics card.

Colorful isn't a popular brand outside of the Chinese market, which is why the company has restricted its promotion to Chinese residents. It would be nice if more vendors started doing trade-in programs since not everyone like to go through the hassle of selling their used graphics card on eBay. Offering consumers a similar or superior valuation for their used graphics cards is an excellent stimulus for convincing consumers to stick with your band and increases the prospect of a potential upgrade.