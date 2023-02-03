Asus UK Offers Terrible GPU Trade-in 'Deals' for RTX 40-Series Sales

Trade in your old GPU for a brand RTX 4080 or RTX 4070 Ti.

Despite the criticism of being overpriced, Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 40-series products are presently some of the best graphics cards on the market. However, It looks like Ada Lovelace sales aren’t booming, as Asus UK (opens in new tab) has launched a trade-in program to bolster sales.

Asus’ trade-in campaign isn’t any different from your typical car or cellphone trade-in program. In fact, Asus offered a similar program in the past. You trade in your old graphics card, and the value is deducted from the price of the new graphics card. But, of course, you’ll have to analyze the action of doing so since sometimes it’s just financially better to sell the graphics card yourself than to trade it in.

The offer runs from February 3 to March 17 and is open to GeForce and Radeon owners as long as their graphics cards are on the list of qualifying SKUs. The compensation varies between £50 ($61) to £300 ($363), depending on the age of your graphics card. Asus accepts models as old as the GeForce RTX 1060 or the Radeon RX Vega 56 and as recent as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or the Radeon RX 6650 XT. The promotion is limited to buyers in the UK and the participating retailers Asus UK, AWD-IT, Amazon UK, Box, CCL, Currys, Ebuyer, Novatech, Overclockers UK, and Scan.

Qualifying Asus GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs

Graphics CardPart NumberSKU
ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080ROG-STRIX-RTX4080-16G-GAMING90YV0IC1-M0NA00
ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White OC EditionROG-STRIX-RTX4080-O16G-WHITE90YV0IC3-M0NA00
ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC EditionROG-STRIX-RTX4070TI-O12G-GAMING90YV0II0-M0NA00
ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC EditionROG-STRIX-RTX4080-O16G-GAMING90YV0IC0-M0NA00
TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC EditionTUF-RTX4070TI-O12G-GAMING90YV0IJ0-M0NA00
TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080TUF-RTX4080-O16G-GAMING90YV0IB0-M0NA00
ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White OC EditionROG-STRIX-RTX4080-16G-WHITE90YV0IC4-M0NA00
ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 TiROG-STRIX-RTX4070TI-12G-GAMING90YV0II1-M0NA00

Asus's list of qualifying products consists of various custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4080 models. The less expensive models, such as TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 or TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition, are eligible for trade-in. Asus also included more premium offerings like the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition.

Surprisingly, Asus didn't put the GeForce RTX 4090 in the trade-in program. The decision implies that GeForce RTX 4090 sales are meeting the company's projections; meanwhile, the lesser models like the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti need a little push. However, it shouldn't be a shock since the GeForce RTX 4090 has managed to break into Steam's Hardware Survey, whereas the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti are nowhere to be found.

Qualifying GeForce, Radeon GPU Trade-ins

NameCashback (subject to inspection and Trade-in Criteria)
GTX 1060£90
GTX 1070£90
GTX 1070 Ti£100
GTX 1080£100
GTX 1080 Ti£130
GTX 1650£55
GTX 1650 Super£65
GTX 1660£80
GTX 1660 Super£100
GTX 1660 Ti£120
Radeon VII£200
RTX 2060£150
RTX 2060 Super£180
RTX 2070£200
RTX 2070 Super£230
RTX 2080£265
RTX 2080 Super£280
RTX 2080 Ti£300
RTX 3050£180
RTX 3060£200
RTX 3060 Ti£230
RX 5500£50
RX 5500 XT£60
RX 5600£75
RX 5600 XT£100
RX 5700£120
RX 5700 XT£150
RX 6400£85
RX 6500 XT£110
RX 6600£150
RX 6600 XT£170
RX 6650 XT£200
RX Vega 56£125
RX Vega 64£150

Asus' value for some of the more recent graphics cards is undoubtedly hard to swallow. For example, the company's paying £230 ($278) for a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti that costs over £430 ($519) on the UK market when new. The trade-in graphics card is still subject to revision, so owners may not even get the total amount that Asus is offering. For comparison, used GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards are going for at least £300 ($362) on eBay UK, so you can certainly get better value by selling it on your own. The only reason anyone would take up Asus on the trade-in offer is if they don't want to go through the hassle of selling the graphics card on the second-hand market.

The most that Asus will offer is £300 ($362) for the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Logically, stores don't sell the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti anymore, so you can only find it used. However, eBay UK sellers are offloading GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for under £200 ($241), so that's one of the Asus offers that looks sound.

