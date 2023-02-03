Asus UK Offers Terrible GPU Trade-in 'Deals' for RTX 40-Series Sales

Despite the criticism of being overpriced, Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 40-series products are presently some of the best graphics cards on the market. However, It looks like Ada Lovelace sales aren’t booming, as Asus UK (opens in new tab) has launched a trade-in program to bolster sales.

Asus’ trade-in campaign isn’t any different from your typical car or cellphone trade-in program. In fact, Asus offered a similar program in the past. You trade in your old graphics card, and the value is deducted from the price of the new graphics card. But, of course, you’ll have to analyze the action of doing so since sometimes it’s just financially better to sell the graphics card yourself than to trade it in.

The offer runs from February 3 to March 17 and is open to GeForce and Radeon owners as long as their graphics cards are on the list of qualifying SKUs. The compensation varies between £50 ($61) to £300 ($363), depending on the age of your graphics card. Asus accepts models as old as the GeForce RTX 1060 or the Radeon RX Vega 56 and as recent as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or the Radeon RX 6650 XT. The promotion is limited to buyers in the UK and the participating retailers Asus UK, AWD-IT, Amazon UK, Box, CCL, Currys, Ebuyer, Novatech, Overclockers UK, and Scan.

Qualifying Asus GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Part Number SKU ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 ROG-STRIX-RTX4080-16G-GAMING 90YV0IC1-M0NA00 ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White OC Edition ROG-STRIX-RTX4080-O16G-WHITE 90YV0IC3-M0NA00 ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition ROG-STRIX-RTX4070TI-O12G-GAMING 90YV0II0-M0NA00 ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition ROG-STRIX-RTX4080-O16G-GAMING 90YV0IC0-M0NA00 TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition TUF-RTX4070TI-O12G-GAMING 90YV0IJ0-M0NA00 TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 TUF-RTX4080-O16G-GAMING 90YV0IB0-M0NA00 ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White OC Edition ROG-STRIX-RTX4080-16G-WHITE 90YV0IC4-M0NA00 ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ROG-STRIX-RTX4070TI-12G-GAMING 90YV0II1-M0NA00

Asus's list of qualifying products consists of various custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4080 models. The less expensive models, such as TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 or TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition, are eligible for trade-in. Asus also included more premium offerings like the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition.

Surprisingly, Asus didn't put the GeForce RTX 4090 in the trade-in program. The decision implies that GeForce RTX 4090 sales are meeting the company's projections; meanwhile, the lesser models like the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti need a little push. However, it shouldn't be a shock since the GeForce RTX 4090 has managed to break into Steam's Hardware Survey, whereas the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti are nowhere to be found.

Qualifying GeForce, Radeon GPU Trade-ins

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Cashback (subject to inspection and Trade-in Criteria) GTX 1060 £90 GTX 1070 £90 GTX 1070 Ti £100 GTX 1080 £100 GTX 1080 Ti £130 GTX 1650 £55 GTX 1650 Super £65 GTX 1660 £80 GTX 1660 Super £100 GTX 1660 Ti £120 Radeon VII £200 RTX 2060 £150 RTX 2060 Super £180 RTX 2070 £200 RTX 2070 Super £230 RTX 2080 £265 RTX 2080 Super £280 RTX 2080 Ti £300 RTX 3050 £180 RTX 3060 £200 RTX 3060 Ti £230 RX 5500 £50 RX 5500 XT £60 RX 5600 £75 RX 5600 XT £100 RX 5700 £120 RX 5700 XT £150 RX 6400 £85 RX 6500 XT £110 RX 6600 £150 RX 6600 XT £170 RX 6650 XT £200 RX Vega 56 £125 RX Vega 64 £150

Asus' value for some of the more recent graphics cards is undoubtedly hard to swallow. For example, the company's paying £230 ($278) for a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti that costs over £430 ($519) on the UK market when new. The trade-in graphics card is still subject to revision, so owners may not even get the total amount that Asus is offering. For comparison, used GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards are going for at least £300 ($362) on eBay UK, so you can certainly get better value by selling it on your own. The only reason anyone would take up Asus on the trade-in offer is if they don't want to go through the hassle of selling the graphics card on the second-hand market.

The most that Asus will offer is £300 ($362) for the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Logically, stores don't sell the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti anymore, so you can only find it used. However, eBay UK sellers are offloading GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for under £200 ($241), so that's one of the Asus offers that looks sound.