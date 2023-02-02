Nvidia's RTX 4090 Appears on Latest Steam Hardware Survey

The Nvidia RTX 4090 launched on October 12, 2022, laying claim to the performance throne and ranking as the most desirable (if not at all affordable) queen of the best graphics cards. The RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti followed, on November 16 and January 5, respectively. The AMD RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT also launched on December 13, adding some Team Red competitors. But how many of the various cards have actually been sold? It's been difficult to get any clear indication, but the latest Steam Hardware Survey (opens in new tab) provides some intriguing insights.



We're looking at the API page and focusing specifically on the DirectX 12 GPUs, then scaling all of the percentages so that the totals for each month sum up to 100%. That reduces the cruft, so to speak — if you look at the Vulkan API list, in addition to showing about twice as many GPUs, note that the figures are all basically doubled. (Fun fact: The "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080/4060/4050 Laptop GPU" all appear on the Vulkan list, though they're all at 0.00%.) Again, caveats are warranted. Here's our adjusted table:

Swipe to scroll horizontally DirectX 12 Systems (Windows 10/11 With DX12 GPU) Graphics Card JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP 1 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 6.87% 6.83% 6.88% 6.20% 6.92% 2 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 5.70% 6.11% 6.16% 7.51% 7.24% 3 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 4.92% 4.44% 5.10% 3.77% 4.40% 4 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 4.78% 5.11% 5.05% 6.40% 5.56% 5 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4.68% 4.76% 4.94% 4.61% 5.23% 6 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 4.04% 4.27% 3.73% 5.96% 3.83% 7 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 2.95% 2.84% 2.50% 2.79% 2.31% 8 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 2.93% 2.99% 2.69% 3.05% 2.56% 9 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 2.74% 2.84% 2.64% 2.55% 2.74% 10 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 2.66% 2.43% 2.49% 2.03% 2.13% 11 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 2.61% 2.62% 2.71% 2.50% 2.82% 12 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2.46% 2.48% 2.58% 2.36% 2.63% 13 - AMD Radeon Graphics 2.25% 2.17% 2.13% 1.81% 1.91% 14 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 2.08% 2.11% 2.03% 2.01% 1.86% 15 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 1.92% 2.00% 2.07% 2.04% 2.15% 16 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 1.68% 1.75% 1.74% 1.89% 1.84% 17 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 1.47% 1.68% 1.62% 2.77% 2.05% 18 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 1.37% 1.37% 1.28% 1.41% 1.21% 19 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 1.32% 1.33% 1.41% 1.21% 1.39% 20 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU 1.32% 1.23% 1.27% 1.01% 1.07% 21 - AMD Radeon RX 580 1.28% 1.27% 1.32% 1.20% 1.31% 22 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 1.26% 1.27% 1.22% 1.32% 1.22% 23 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 1.20% 1.32% 1.24% 1.60% 1.36% 24 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 1.15% 1.20% 1.24% 1.28% 1.30% 25 - AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics 1.01% 1.04% 1.04% 0.96% 1.01% 26 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 1.00% 0.94% 1.02% 0.82% 0.94% 27 - AMD Radeon RX 570 1.00% 1.00% 1.05% 0.97% 1.05% 28 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU 0.97% 0.90% 1.02% 0.74% 0.87% 29 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 0.90% 0.89% 0.90% 0.88% 1.02% 30 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 0.85% 0.84% 0.87% 0.80% 0.81% 31 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 0.79% 0.80% 0.80% 0.71% 0.80% 32 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 0.78% 0.83% 0.86% 0.80% 0.88% 33 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 0.76% 0.76% 0.79% 0.77% 0.80% 34 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 0.73% 0.74% 0.80% 0.80% 0.85% 35 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti 0.69% 0.71% 0.75% 0.70% 0.78% 36 - AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 0.69% 0.68% 0.70% 0.64% 0.68% 37 - Intel UHD Graphics 620 0.66% 0.68% 0.65% 0.60% 0.63% 38 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 0.60% 0.66% 0.68% 0.77% 0.69% 39 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 0.60% 0.56% 0.58% 0.53% 0.54% 40 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 0.57% 0.57% 0.58% 0.64% 0.63% 41 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 0.57% 0.63% 0.61% 0.64% 0.64% 42 - AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics 0.55% 0.55% 0.57% 0.52% 0.53% 43 - AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 0.52% 0.45% 0.42% 0.36% 0.35% 44 - AMD Radeon RX 550 0.48% 0.50% 0.50% 0.46% 0.48% 45 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 0.47% 0.49% 0.52% 0.50% 0.52% 46 - AMD Radeon RX 6600 0.47% 0.44% 0.40% 0.31% 0.32% 47 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 0.46% 0.45% 0.45% 0.40% 0.45% 48 - Intel HD Graphics 620 0.42% 0.44% 0.41% 0.38% 0.40% 49 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 0.41% 0.35% 0.36% 0.24% 0.28% 50 - AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 0.41% 0.40% 0.41% 0.37% 0.41% 51 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 0.41% 0.37% 0.45% 0.33% 0.41% 52 - Intel HD Graphics 520 0.37% 0.37% 0.34% 0.33% 0.34% 53 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M 0.34% 0.34% 0.36% 0.31% 0.36% 54 - NVIDIA GeForce MX250 0.34% 0.34% 0.33% 0.28% 0.32% 55 - NVIDIA GeForce 940M 0.34% 0.35% 0.35% 0.31% 0.33% 56 - Intel HD Graphics 4600 0.32% 0.31% 0.31% 0.27% 0.30% 57 - Intel UHD Graphics 630 0.32% 0.32% 0.31% 0.28% 0.32% 58 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 0.31% 0.31% 0.31% 0.28% 0.31% 59 - AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics 0.31% 0.32% 0.32% 0.31% 0.33% 60 - NVIDIA GeForce MX150 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% 0.26% 0.30% 61 - NVIDIA GeForce MX450 0.29% 0.29% 0.31% 0.24% 0.28% 62 - AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP 0.27% 0.23% 0.21% 0.14% 0.17% 63 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 0.26% - - - - 64 - NVIDIA GeForce MX350 0.26% 0.25% 0.25% 0.21% 0.25% 65 - AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 0.25% 0.23% 0.22% 0.20% 0.20% 66 - AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 0.25% 0.25% 0.25% 0.23% 0.25% 67 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design 0.24% 0.24% 0.25% 0.22% 0.25% 68 - AMD Radeon RX 560 0.24% 0.25% 0.26% 0.26% 0.28% 69 - AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 0.24% 0.24% 0.25% 0.22% 0.23% 70 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 0.23% 0.22% 0.23% 0.19% 0.21% 71 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 0.23% 0.24% 0.25% 0.24% 0.26% 72 - AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 0.23% 0.22% 0.21% 0.18% 0.18% 73 - Intel HD Graphics 5500 0.22% 0.22% 0.21% 0.20% 0.21% 74 - NVIDIA GeForce MX110 0.22% 0.23% 0.22% 0.20% 0.21% 75 - AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 0.22% 0.21% 0.20% 0.17% 0.19% 76 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M 0.21% 0.22% 0.23% 0.20% 0.22% 77 - NVIDIA GeForce MX330 0.21% 0.20% 0.21% 0.18% 0.20% 78 - NVIDIA GeForce MX130 0.20% 0.20% 0.20% 0.18% 0.20% 79 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 0.20% 0.20% 0.21% 0.19% 0.21% 80 - AMD Radeon R7 Graphics 0.20% 0.22% 0.22% 0.19% 0.20% 81 - AMD Radeon RX 480 0.20% 0.20% 0.21% 0.19% 0.21% 82 - AMD Radeon RX 590 Series 0.19% 0.19% 0.20% 0.19% 0.21% 83 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 720M 0.18% 0.18% 0.17% 0.14% 0.15% 84 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 0.18% 0.18% 0.18% 0.16% 0.18% 85 - AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics 0.18% 0.13% 0.13% 0.09% 0.08% 86 - AMD Radeon R5 Graphics 0.18% 0.18% 0.18% 0.16% 0.17% 87 - AMD Radeon RX 470 0.16% 0.17% 0.18% 0.16% 0.18% 88 - Intel HD Graphics 530 0.16% 0.15% 0.14% 0.13% 0.14% 89 - Intel HD Graphics 630 0.16% 0.17% 0.17% 0.16% 0.15% 90 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 0.15% 0.17% 0.18% 0.17% 0.18% 91 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 0.15% - - - - 92 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 0.15% 0.17% 0.17% 0.14% 0.17% 93 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti 0.14% 0.14% 0.15% 0.14% 0.17% 94 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 0.14% - - - - 95 - AMD Radeon RX 5700 0.14% 0.14% 0.14% 0.13% 0.14% 96 - AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.12% 0.13% 97 - AMD Radeon RX 460 0.13% 0.13% 0.14% 0.13% 0.15% 98 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 0.13% 0.14% 0.15% 0.13% 0.15% 99 - AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT 0.13% 0.11% 0.08% 0.06% 0.06% 100 - NVIDIA GeForce MX230 0.12% 0.12% 0.12% 0.11% 0.12% 101 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design 0.12% 0.12% 0.13% 0.12% 0.13% 102 - NVIDIA GeForce 920M 0.12% 0.12% 0.12% 0.11% 0.11% 103 - AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT 0.12% 0.10% 0.08% 0.06% 0.06% 104 - AMD Radeon RX Vega 0.11% 0.12% 0.12% 0.11% 0.12% 105 - NVIDIA GeForce 920MX 0.11% 0.11% 0.11% 0.10% 0.11% 106 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% 0.10% 107 - NVIDIA GeForce 840M 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% 0.09% 0.09% 108 - AMD Radeon R5 M330 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% 0.10% 109 - AMD Radeon RX 6800 0.10% 0.09% 0.08% 0.07% 0.07% 110 - AMD Radeon R7 M445 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% 0.10% 111 - Intel UHD Graphics 600 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 112 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 630 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% 0.10% 113 - Intel HD Graphics 4400 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% 0.08% 0.09% 114 - AMD Radeon HD 7700 Series 0.09% 0.09% 0.10% 0.09% 0.10% 115 - AMD Radeon R9 380 Series 0.09% 0.09% 0.10% 0.09% 0.10% 116 - AMD Radeon HD 8500 Series 0.09% 0.09% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 117 - AMD Radeon Vega 8 Mobile Graphics 0.09% 0.09% 0.09% 0.08% 0.09% 118 - AMD Radeon R7 300 Series 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.09% 119 - NVIDIA GeForce 940MX 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% 0.08% 120 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 740M 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% 0.08% 121 - NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 0.08% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 122 - AMD Radeon HD 7900 Series 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.09% 123 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970M 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 124 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 610 0.07% 0.07% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 125 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 0.07% 0.06% 0.06% 0.04% 0.04% 126 - AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series 0.07% 0.07% 0.08% 0.07% 0.08% 127 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.08% 128 - Intel HD Graphics 610 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.06% 0.06% 129 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 740 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 130 - AMD Radeon R4 Graphics 0.07% 0.08% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 131 - AMD Radeon HD 8800 Series 0.07% 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% 0.08% 132 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 0.07% 0.07% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 133 - AMD Radeon Pro 460 0.07% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 134 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 0.05% - - - - 135 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 860M 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 136 - AMD Radeon RX 6600M 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.04% 0.03% 137 - AMD Radeon R9 200 Series 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.07% 138 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.04% 0.06% 139 - NVIDIA GeForce 930MX 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 140 - AMD Radeon R9 390 Series 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.04% 0.06% 141 - AMD Radeon R5 M435 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.04% 142 - AMD Radeon RX 6400 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 143 - AMD Radeon 540X Series 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 144 - AMD Radeon RX 5500M 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 145 - AMD Radeon R3 Graphics 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 146 - AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 0.04% 0.03% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 147 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 850M 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 148 - AMD Radeon RX 6800M 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 149 - AMD Radeon R7 M340 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.03% 150 - AMD Radeon HD 8600 Series 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.03% 151 - NVIDIA GeForce 930M 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 152 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 153 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 430 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.03% 154 - AMD Radeon Vega 11 Graphics 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 155 - Intel HD Graphics 510 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 156 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.03% 157 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 745 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 158 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 159 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 965M 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.04% 160 - AMD Radeon R7 200 Series 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.04% 161 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980M 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.04% 162 - AMD Radeon 535 0.03% 0.03% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 163 - AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 164 - AMD Radeon RX 5500 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 165 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 520 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 166 - AMD Radeon R2 Graphics 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 167 - AMD Radeon RX 6700S 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% - - 168 - AMD Radeon 540 Graphics 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 169 - Intel HD Graphics 6000 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 170 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 620 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 171 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 635M 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 172 - AMD Radeon R5 340 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 173 - AMD Radeon HD 8600M Series 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 174 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN X 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 175 - AMD Radeon HD 7600M Series 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 176 - Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 177 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 0.02% - - - - 178 - AMD Radeon R7 240 Series 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 179 - NVIDIA GeForce 610M 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 180 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 440 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 181 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 182 - AMD Radeon HD 8500M 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.03% 183 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.03% 184 - AMD Radeon RX 5600M 0.02% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 185 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 720 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 186 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 630M 0.02% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 187 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 188 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 189 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 190 - AMD Radeon RX590 GME 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 191 - NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% - - 192 - AMD Radeon 530 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 193 - NVIDIA Quadro M1000M 0.01% 0.01% - - 0.01% 194 - AMD Radeon R9 M360 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 195 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660M 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 196 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM 0.01% - - - - 197 - NVIDIA Quadro K620 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% - 0.01% 198 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 540M 0.01% - 0.01% - - 199 - AMD Radeon HD 8470D 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% - 0.01% 200 - AMD Radeon 550X 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 201 - AMD Radeon HD 7500M/7600M Series 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 202 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 203 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 420 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 204 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 730M 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% - 0.01% 205 - AMD Radeon HD 7000 Series 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 206 - Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% - 0.01% 207 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 208 - AMD Radeon R7 M260 Series 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 209 - AMD Radeon R6 Graphics 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 210 - Intel HD Graphics 615 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 211 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 212 - AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 213 - AMD Radeon RX 6800S 0.01% - - - - 214 - Other 0.85% 0.85% 0.81% 0.84% 0.78%

There are presently 213 distinct GPUs being tracked, some desktop and some mobile. The most popular GPU, by the numbers, is Nvidia's GTX 1650, but it's worth noting that the GTX 1650 line includes both desktop and mobile 1650 chips, as well as GDDR5 and GDDR6 variants. If we perform similar grouping of data for some of the other GPUs, the RTX 3060 (laptops and desktops combined) accounts for nearly 9% of the total, making it the most popular chip overall.



But perhaps more interesting than the top-ranking GPUs, which rarely change positions, are the newcomers. It seems like Valve decided to add a bunch of new chips to the list this month, some of which aren't even out. The new GPUs include the RTX 4090 at 0.26% of the total, RTX 4080 at 0.15%, RTX 3090 Ti (finally!) at 0.14%, and RTX 4070 Ti at 0.05% — the GTX 1630 also appears at 0.02%, a fitting result for one of the most lackluster 'new' GPUs launched in the past year.



Based on the raw numbers, that means there are five times as many RTX 4090 cards "in the wild" as there are RTX 4070 Ti cards, and three times as many RTX 4080 cards. That's among Steam gamers, naturally, so an RTX 4090 used purely for professional work or AI training and inferencing wouldn't have the potential to show up. But consider also that the 4070 Ti only became available last month, so it's already doing pretty decent in terms of overall percentages.



Meanwhile, AMD's RX 7900 cards haven't shown up yet. Presumably, they're still lumped into the "Other" category, along with dozens of other chips. Or maybe not — who can say for certain, other than Valve? But all indicators suggest that Nvidia continues to sell far more top-tier GPUs than AMD. The RX 6900 XT for example is at 0.25% overall, while the competing RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 that also launched two years ago account for 2.08% and 0.60%, respectively. AMD's RX 6950 XT on the other hand sits at just 0.04%.



What do these percentages even mean in terms of total graphics cards sold? Not much. There are likely many GPUs from the past couple of years that have been used exclusively for mining purposes, or maybe even just professional work. Even among Steam users, though, we don't know if 0.26% means roughly that many of the more than 132 million Steam users have an RTX 4090, or maybe it's 0.26% of a much smaller subset.



Even if it's only 0.26% of the peak concurrent users, though, that's still a sizeable number — Steam regularly has around 30 million peak concurrents on any given day, according to the Steam charts (opens in new tab). That would mean at least 78,000 RTX 4090 cards, and 45,000 RTX 4080 cards. Food for thought, at any rate.

(Image credit: Valve)

Looking at the other charts, Nvidia still accounts for 75% of all GPUs, with AMD at 15.3%, Intel at 9.4%, and "other" (Imagination?) at 0.24%. The CPU data also still heavily favors Intel, but it's only by about 2-to-1 — AMD has made some serious strides in consumer CPU market share over the past five years.



There are of course the usual disclaimers about how Valve goes about collecting these statistics. The short answer: We don't know. The longer answer: We don't know, but there have been oddities in the past, and there are still concerns... but this is the best source of data that's readily available on the public.



Valve provides this data as a resource, but it's likely more to help game developers decide what hardware to target rather than to inform enthusiasts exactly how many of any particular GPU are in use. I'd still love to see RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT cards listed as separate items, but maybe they're currently less than 0.01% of sampled users. Maybe they'll get their own spots next month (don't hold your breath).