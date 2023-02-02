Nvidia's RTX 4090 Appears on Latest Steam Hardware Survey

By Jarred Walton
published

RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 3090 Ti also join the ranking

Steam Hardware Survey, January 2023
(Image credit: Valve)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 launched on October 12, 2022, laying claim to the performance throne and ranking as the most desirable (if not at all affordable) queen of the best graphics cards. The RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti followed, on November 16 and January 5, respectively. The AMD RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT also launched on December 13, adding some Team Red competitors. But how many of the various cards have actually been sold? It's been difficult to get any clear indication, but the latest Steam Hardware Survey (opens in new tab) provides some intriguing insights.

We're looking at the API page and focusing specifically on the DirectX 12 GPUs, then scaling all of the percentages so that the totals for each month sum up to 100%. That reduces the cruft, so to speak — if you look at the Vulkan API list, in addition to showing about twice as many GPUs, note that the figures are all basically doubled. (Fun fact: The "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080/4060/4050 Laptop GPU" all appear on the Vulkan list, though they're all at 0.00%.) Again, caveats are warranted. Here's our adjusted table:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DirectX 12 Systems (Windows 10/11 With DX12 GPU)
Graphics CardJAN DECNOVOCTSEP
1 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16506.87%6.83%6.88%6.20%6.92%
2 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10605.70%6.11%6.16%7.51%7.24%
3 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU4.92%4.44%5.10%3.77%4.40%
4 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20604.78%5.11%5.05%6.40%5.56%
5 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti4.68%4.76%4.94%4.61%5.23%
6 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30604.04%4.27%3.73%5.96%3.83%
7 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti2.95%2.84%2.50%2.79%2.31%
8 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30702.93%2.99%2.69%3.05%2.56%
9 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER2.74%2.84%2.64%2.55%2.74%
10 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30502.66%2.43%2.49%2.03%2.13%
11 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti2.61%2.62%2.71%2.50%2.82%
12 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10502.46%2.48%2.58%2.36%2.63%
13 - AMD Radeon Graphics2.25%2.17%2.13%1.81%1.91%
14 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30802.08%2.11%2.03%2.01%1.86%
15 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10701.92%2.00%2.07%2.04%2.15%
16 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER1.68%1.75%1.74%1.89%1.84%
17 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16601.47%1.68%1.62%2.77%2.05%
18 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti1.37%1.37%1.28%1.41%1.21%
19 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti1.32%1.33%1.41%1.21%1.39%
20 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU1.32%1.23%1.27%1.01%1.07%
21 - AMD Radeon RX 5801.28%1.27%1.32%1.20%1.31%
22 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER1.26%1.27%1.22%1.32%1.22%
23 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20701.20%1.32%1.24%1.60%1.36%
24 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10801.15%1.20%1.24%1.28%1.30%
25 - AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics1.01%1.04%1.04%0.96%1.01%
26 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU1.00%0.94%1.02%0.82%0.94%
27 - AMD Radeon RX 5701.00%1.00%1.05%0.97%1.05%
28 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU0.97%0.90%1.02%0.74%0.87%
29 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER0.90%0.89%0.90%0.88%1.02%
30 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti0.85%0.84%0.87%0.80%0.81%
31 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 10300.79%0.80%0.80%0.71%0.80%
32 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9700.78%0.83%0.86%0.80%0.88%
33 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti0.76%0.76%0.79%0.77%0.80%
34 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9600.73%0.74%0.80%0.80%0.85%
35 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti0.69%0.71%0.75%0.70%0.78%
36 - AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT0.69%0.68%0.70%0.64%0.68%
37 - Intel UHD Graphics 6200.66%0.68%0.65%0.60%0.63%
38 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER0.60%0.66%0.68%0.77%0.69%
39 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30900.60%0.56%0.58%0.53%0.54%
40 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20800.57%0.57%0.58%0.64%0.63%
41 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti0.57%0.63%0.61%0.64%0.64%
42 - AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics0.55%0.55%0.57%0.52%0.53%
43 - AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT0.52%0.45%0.42%0.36%0.35%
44 - AMD Radeon RX 5500.48%0.50%0.50%0.46%0.48%
45 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti0.47%0.49%0.52%0.50%0.52%
46 - AMD Radeon RX 66000.47%0.44%0.40%0.31%0.32%
47 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 7300.46%0.45%0.45%0.40%0.45%
48 - Intel HD Graphics 6200.42%0.44%0.41%0.38%0.40%
49 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU0.41%0.35%0.36%0.24%0.28%
50 - AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT0.41%0.40%0.41%0.37%0.41%
51 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti0.41%0.37%0.45%0.33%0.41%
52 - Intel HD Graphics 5200.37%0.37%0.34%0.33%0.34%
53 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M0.34%0.34%0.36%0.31%0.36%
54 - NVIDIA GeForce MX2500.34%0.34%0.33%0.28%0.32%
55 - NVIDIA GeForce 940M0.34%0.35%0.35%0.31%0.33%
56 - Intel HD Graphics 46000.32%0.31%0.31%0.27%0.30%
57 - Intel UHD Graphics 6300.32%0.32%0.31%0.28%0.32%
58 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 7100.31%0.31%0.31%0.28%0.31%
59 - AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics0.31%0.32%0.32%0.31%0.33%
60 - NVIDIA GeForce MX1500.30%0.30%0.30%0.26%0.30%
61 - NVIDIA GeForce MX4500.29%0.29%0.31%0.24%0.28%
62 - AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP0.27%0.23%0.21%0.14%0.17%
63 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40900.26%----
64 - NVIDIA GeForce MX3500.26%0.25%0.25%0.21%0.25%
65 - AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT0.25%0.23%0.22%0.20%0.20%
66 - AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT0.25%0.25%0.25%0.23%0.25%
67 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design0.24%0.24%0.25%0.22%0.25%
68 - AMD Radeon RX 5600.24%0.25%0.26%0.26%0.28%
69 - AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT0.24%0.24%0.25%0.22%0.23%
70 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU0.23%0.22%0.23%0.19%0.21%
71 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9500.23%0.24%0.25%0.24%0.26%
72 - AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT0.23%0.22%0.21%0.18%0.18%
73 - Intel HD Graphics 55000.22%0.22%0.21%0.20%0.21%
74 - NVIDIA GeForce MX1100.22%0.23%0.22%0.20%0.21%
75 - AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT0.22%0.21%0.20%0.17%0.19%
76 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M0.21%0.22%0.23%0.20%0.22%
77 - NVIDIA GeForce MX3300.21%0.20%0.21%0.18%0.20%
78 - NVIDIA GeForce MX1300.20%0.20%0.20%0.18%0.20%
79 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 7500.20%0.20%0.21%0.19%0.21%
80 - AMD Radeon R7 Graphics0.20%0.22%0.22%0.19%0.20%
81 - AMD Radeon RX 4800.20%0.20%0.21%0.19%0.21%
82 - AMD Radeon RX 590 Series0.19%0.19%0.20%0.19%0.21%
83 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 720M0.18%0.18%0.17%0.14%0.15%
84 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6500.18%0.18%0.18%0.16%0.18%
85 - AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics0.18%0.13%0.13%0.09%0.08%
86 - AMD Radeon R5 Graphics0.18%0.18%0.18%0.16%0.17%
87 - AMD Radeon RX 4700.16%0.17%0.18%0.16%0.18%
88 - Intel HD Graphics 5300.16%0.15%0.14%0.13%0.14%
89 - Intel HD Graphics 6300.16%0.17%0.17%0.16%0.15%
90 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9800.15%0.17%0.18%0.17%0.18%
91 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40800.15%----
92 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6600.15%0.17%0.17%0.14%0.17%
93 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti0.14%0.14%0.15%0.14%0.17%
94 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti0.14%----
95 - AMD Radeon RX 57000.14%0.14%0.14%0.13%0.14%
96 - AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics0.13%0.13%0.13%0.12%0.13%
97 - AMD Radeon RX 4600.13%0.13%0.14%0.13%0.15%
98 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 7600.13%0.14%0.15%0.13%0.15%
99 - AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT0.13%0.11%0.08%0.06%0.06%
100 - NVIDIA GeForce MX2300.12%0.12%0.12%0.11%0.12%
101 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design0.12%0.12%0.13%0.12%0.13%
102 - NVIDIA GeForce 920M0.12%0.12%0.12%0.11%0.11%
103 - AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT0.12%0.10%0.08%0.06%0.06%
104 - AMD Radeon RX Vega0.11%0.12%0.12%0.11%0.12%
105 - NVIDIA GeForce 920MX0.11%0.11%0.11%0.10%0.11%
106 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti0.10%0.10%0.10%0.09%0.10%
107 - NVIDIA GeForce 840M0.10%0.10%0.09%0.09%0.09%
108 - AMD Radeon R5 M3300.10%0.10%0.10%0.09%0.10%
109 - AMD Radeon RX 68000.10%0.09%0.08%0.07%0.07%
110 - AMD Radeon R7 M4450.10%0.10%0.10%0.09%0.10%
111 - Intel UHD Graphics 6000.10%0.10%0.10%0.10%0.10%
112 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 6300.10%0.10%0.10%0.09%0.10%
113 - Intel HD Graphics 44000.10%0.10%0.09%0.08%0.09%
114 - AMD Radeon HD 7700 Series0.09%0.09%0.10%0.09%0.10%
115 - AMD Radeon R9 380 Series0.09%0.09%0.10%0.09%0.10%
116 - AMD Radeon HD 8500 Series0.09%0.09%0.08%0.08%0.08%
117 - AMD Radeon Vega 8 Mobile Graphics0.09%0.09%0.09%0.08%0.09%
118 - AMD Radeon R7 300 Series0.08%0.08%0.08%0.08%0.09%
119 - NVIDIA GeForce 940MX0.08%0.08%0.08%0.07%0.08%
120 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 740M0.08%0.08%0.08%0.07%0.08%
121 - NVIDIA GeForce GTS 4500.08%0.07%0.07%0.07%0.07%
122 - AMD Radeon HD 7900 Series0.08%0.08%0.08%0.08%0.09%
123 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970M0.08%0.08%0.08%0.08%0.08%
124 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 6100.07%0.07%0.06%0.06%0.06%
125 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU0.07%0.06%0.06%0.04%0.04%
126 - AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series0.07%0.07%0.08%0.07%0.08%
127 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti0.07%0.07%0.07%0.07%0.08%
128 - Intel HD Graphics 6100.07%0.07%0.07%0.06%0.06%
129 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 7400.07%0.07%0.07%0.07%0.07%
130 - AMD Radeon R4 Graphics0.07%0.08%0.07%0.07%0.07%
131 - AMD Radeon HD 8800 Series0.07%0.08%0.08%0.07%0.08%
132 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 7700.07%0.07%0.08%0.08%0.08%
133 - AMD Radeon Pro 4600.07%0.08%0.08%0.08%0.08%
134 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti0.05%----
135 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 860M0.05%0.06%0.06%0.06%0.06%
136 - AMD Radeon RX 6600M0.05%0.06%0.06%0.04%0.03%
137 - AMD Radeon R9 200 Series0.05%0.06%0.06%0.06%0.07%
138 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 6400.05%0.06%0.06%0.04%0.06%
139 - NVIDIA GeForce 930MX0.05%0.06%0.06%0.06%0.06%
140 - AMD Radeon R9 390 Series0.05%0.06%0.06%0.04%0.06%
141 - AMD Radeon R5 M4350.04%0.04%0.04%0.03%0.04%
142 - AMD Radeon RX 64000.04%0.03%0.03%0.02%0.02%
143 - AMD Radeon 540X Series0.04%0.04%0.04%0.03%0.03%
144 - AMD Radeon RX 5500M0.04%0.04%0.04%0.04%0.04%
145 - AMD Radeon R3 Graphics0.04%0.04%0.04%0.04%0.04%
146 - AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT0.04%0.03%0.02%0.01%0.01%
147 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 850M0.04%0.04%0.04%0.04%0.04%
148 - AMD Radeon RX 6800M0.04%0.04%0.04%0.03%0.03%
149 - AMD Radeon R7 M3400.03%0.03%0.03%0.02%0.03%
150 - AMD Radeon HD 8600 Series0.03%0.03%0.03%0.02%0.03%
151 - NVIDIA GeForce 930M0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%
152 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%
153 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 4300.03%0.03%0.03%0.02%0.03%
154 - AMD Radeon Vega 11 Graphics0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%
155 - Intel HD Graphics 5100.03%0.03%0.03%0.02%0.02%
156 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti0.03%0.03%0.03%0.02%0.03%
157 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 7450.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%
158 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20500.03%0.03%0.03%0.02%0.02%
159 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 965M0.03%0.04%0.04%0.03%0.04%
160 - AMD Radeon R7 200 Series0.03%0.04%0.04%0.03%0.04%
161 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980M0.03%0.04%0.04%0.03%0.04%
162 - AMD Radeon 5350.03%0.03%0.04%0.03%0.03%
163 - AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%
164 - AMD Radeon RX 55000.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%0.03%
165 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 5200.02%0.01%0.02%0.01%0.02%
166 - AMD Radeon R2 Graphics0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
167 - AMD Radeon RX 6700S0.02%0.02%0.01%--
168 - AMD Radeon 540 Graphics0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
169 - Intel HD Graphics 60000.02%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.01%
170 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 6200.02%0.02%0.02%0.01%0.02%
171 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 635M0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.01%
172 - AMD Radeon R5 3400.02%0.01%0.02%0.01%0.01%
173 - AMD Radeon HD 8600M Series0.02%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.01%
174 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN X0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
175 - AMD Radeon HD 7600M Series0.02%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%
176 - Intel Iris Plus Graphics 6400.02%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.01%
177 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16300.02%----
178 - AMD Radeon R7 240 Series0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
179 - NVIDIA GeForce 610M0.02%0.02%0.02%0.01%0.01%
180 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 4400.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
181 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 7800.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
182 - AMD Radeon HD 8500M0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.03%
183 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6700.02%0.03%0.03%0.02%0.03%
184 - AMD Radeon RX 5600M0.02%0.03%0.02%0.02%0.02%
185 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 7200.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
186 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 630M0.02%0.03%0.02%0.02%0.02%
187 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
188 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6800.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
189 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
190 - AMD Radeon RX590 GME0.02%0.02%0.02%0.01%0.01%
191 - NVIDIA Quadro RTX 60000.02%0.01%0.01%--
192 - AMD Radeon 5300.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
193 - NVIDIA Quadro M1000M0.01%0.01%--0.01%
194 - AMD Radeon R9 M3600.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%
195 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660M0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%
196 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM0.01%----
197 - NVIDIA Quadro K6200.01%0.01%0.01%-0.01%
198 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 540M0.01%-0.01%--
199 - AMD Radeon HD 8470D0.01%0.02%0.01%-0.01%
200 - AMD Radeon 550X0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%
201 - AMD Radeon HD 7500M/7600M Series0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%
202 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 5600.01%0.02%0.02%0.02%0.02%
203 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 4200.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%
204 - NVIDIA GeForce GT 730M0.01%0.01%0.01%-0.01%
205 - AMD Radeon HD 7000 Series0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%
206 - Intel Iris Plus Graphics 6550.01%0.01%0.01%-0.01%
207 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4600.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%
208 - AMD Radeon R7 M260 Series0.01%0.02%0.02%0.01%0.01%
209 - AMD Radeon R6 Graphics0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%
210 - Intel HD Graphics 6150.01%0.02%0.02%0.01%0.01%
211 - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost0.01%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.02%
212 - AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series0.01%0.01%0.02%0.01%0.02%
213 - AMD Radeon RX 6800S0.01%----
214 - Other0.85%0.85%0.81%0.84%0.78%

There are presently 213 distinct GPUs being tracked, some desktop and some mobile. The most popular GPU, by the numbers, is Nvidia's GTX 1650, but it's worth noting that the GTX 1650 line includes both desktop and mobile 1650 chips, as well as GDDR5 and GDDR6 variants. If we perform similar grouping of data for some of the other GPUs, the RTX 3060 (laptops and desktops combined) accounts for nearly 9% of the total, making it the most popular chip overall.

But perhaps more interesting than the top-ranking GPUs, which rarely change positions, are the newcomers. It seems like Valve decided to add a bunch of new chips to the list this month, some of which aren't even out. The new GPUs include the RTX 4090 at 0.26% of the total, RTX 4080 at 0.15%, RTX 3090 Ti (finally!) at 0.14%, and RTX 4070 Ti at 0.05% — the GTX 1630 also appears at 0.02%, a fitting result for one of the most lackluster 'new' GPUs launched in the past year.

Based on the raw numbers, that means there are five times as many RTX 4090 cards "in the wild" as there are RTX 4070 Ti cards, and three times as many RTX 4080 cards. That's among Steam gamers, naturally, so an RTX 4090 used purely for professional work or AI training and inferencing wouldn't have the potential to show up. But consider also that the 4070 Ti only became available last month, so it's already doing pretty decent in terms of overall percentages.

Meanwhile, AMD's RX 7900 cards haven't shown up yet. Presumably, they're still lumped into the "Other" category, along with dozens of other chips. Or maybe not — who can say for certain, other than Valve? But all indicators suggest that Nvidia continues to sell far more top-tier GPUs than AMD. The RX 6900 XT for example is at 0.25% overall, while the competing RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 that also launched two years ago account for 2.08% and 0.60%, respectively. AMD's RX 6950 XT on the other hand sits at just 0.04%.

What do these percentages even mean in terms of total graphics cards sold? Not much. There are likely many GPUs from the past couple of years that have been used exclusively for mining purposes, or maybe even just professional work. Even among Steam users, though, we don't know if 0.26% means roughly that many of the more than 132 million Steam users have an RTX 4090, or maybe it's 0.26% of a much smaller subset.

Even if it's only 0.26% of the peak concurrent users, though, that's still a sizeable number — Steam regularly has around 30 million peak concurrents on any given day, according to the Steam charts (opens in new tab). That would mean at least 78,000 RTX 4090 cards, and 45,000 RTX 4080 cards. Food for thought, at any rate.

Steam Hardware Survey, January 2023 stats

(Image credit: Valve)

Looking at the other charts, Nvidia still accounts for 75% of all GPUs, with AMD at 15.3%, Intel at 9.4%, and "other" (Imagination?) at 0.24%. The CPU data also still heavily favors Intel, but it's only by about 2-to-1 — AMD has made some serious strides in consumer CPU market share over the past five years.

There are of course the usual disclaimers about how Valve goes about collecting these statistics. The short answer: We don't know. The longer answer: We don't know, but there have been oddities in the past, and there are still concerns... but this is the best source of data that's readily available on the public.

Valve provides this data as a resource, but it's likely more to help game developers decide what hardware to target rather than to inform enthusiasts exactly how many of any particular GPU are in use. I'd still love to see RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT cards listed as separate items, but maybe they're currently less than 0.01% of sampled users. Maybe they'll get their own spots next month (don't hold your breath).

Jarred Walton
Jarred Walton

Jarred Walton is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on everything GPU. He has been working as a tech journalist since 2004, writing for AnandTech, Maximum PC, and PC Gamer. From the first S3 Virge '3D decelerators' to today's GPUs, Jarred keeps up with all the latest graphics trends and is the one to ask about game performance.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Johnpombrio
    Still surprising to see the number of Steam users who are using some pretty basic gaming equipment on their desktop/laptop. 1920 monitors are the most prevalent for instance. I expect that almost all of the high-end gear does not sell very many but is probably used more for promotional purposes than to make a lot of profit.
    Reply
  • InvalidError
    Looks like nearly all desktop GPUs are losing Steam survery representation to RTX3000 laptop GPUs and AMD's IGPs.
    Reply